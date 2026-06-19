Oban’s Ian and Brian Dyer are so on board with raising funds for their parish church roof, that they are embarking on a 500 mile bus journey.
The couple will be joined by their challenge mascot and family pet Skye when they take to the road in he hope of bringing in £2,000 to boost Oban Parish Church’s roof repairs and go towards buying a new sound system for the Grade II listed building on Glencruitten Road.
Timetables and routes have been studied and an overnight in Dundee planned ahead with little else training needed in advance of D (departure) day needed, said Ian who along with husband Brian have been members of the parish church for about 18 months.
"It’s really our way of saying thank you to everyone who has made us feel so welcome," said Ian, 78.
Snacks will be packed - as well as their bus passes - and ’running out of things to chat about’ along the way is no concern for the pair who are sure Skye will keep the conversation flowing between them by charming fellow passengers.
They have named this charity effort the Skye 500. "We’re hoping to raise about £2,00 for church funds but really ’Skye’s’ the limit. We’d love to raise as much as we possible can," said Ian.
Assistance dog Skye is well experienced at people-pleasing, he is a therapy dog making regular visits to cheer up patients at hospitals in Oban and on Mull, also travelling out to Helensburgh on healing missions and with plans to soon be popping in to see residents at Etive Care Home at Benderloch.
The trio will have an early start on the first leg of their bus adventure, leaving Oban before 7am, wearing specially printed t-shirts with pride that show their faces and the route.
"We’re hoping that our buses will all run to time so we can make our connections and that people will see the official t-shirts and ask what we’re doing, we’ll be collecting donations along the way bit we’ve got an online page too for people to give what they can," said 74-year-old Brian adding that Skye is already an experienced traveller on trains, buses and ferries so will not be phased by this month’s big trip.
To prove they have stopped off at all the destinations on route, they will be collecting hard evidence to show for it.
Their route will take them from Oban to Fort William, Inverness and on to Aberdeen before reaching Dundee and after a good night’s rest they will continue to Edinburgh and Glasgow before finally making it back home.
If you would like to show your support, you can find their on-line giving page by searching Skye 500 at Gofundme.
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