The popular star will be filming the Keep Oban Beautiful litter pick on Wednesday July 1 as part of her BBC Series - Stacey Dooley Cleans Up!

It starts at 9am in McCall Terrace and volunteers going along are being encouraged to turn up with lots of energy ready to get grubby in sturdy footwear, clothes to suit the weather - and bring gloves if you can.

The film crew will be shooting, so by taking part in the clean up you could be filmed and you are giving the go-ahead for yourself and voice to be used in connection with the programme, says one of the organisers Laura Corbe.

As part of the terrain, there could be hazardous litter hidden in the undergrowth, the ground could be uneven, muddy and slippy so volunteers will need to be aware of the risks - although organisers will do their best to keep everyone safe.

The day will also celebrate the official opening of the town’s Waterfall Wood Rainforest Trail.

"There’s all sorts happening on the day from litter picking to path building to tree planting and a lichen walk. We’re hoping lots of people will come and join us," added Laura.

Interested in going along? You can sign up on Facebook here fb.me/e/62Xl53Wyg