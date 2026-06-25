Baby Mabel was born on June 9 at 2.32 pm, weighing 7lb 8oz, and Baby Cameron was born later the same day at 9.27 pm, weighing 8lbs. Both mothers and babies are doing well and recovering comfortably with their families.

The births were supported by our dedicated midwifery team at Lorn and Islands Maternity Unit, who provided continuous care and support throughout labour and birth. Both families described their experiences as positive, reassuring and well supported.