Lorn and Islands Hospital is celebrating the rare occurrence of two families welcoming babies into the world on the same day in Oban.
“Every birth is a special and unique moment for families, and it is a privilege for our teams to be part of that journey,” said Elayne Starkey, Oban Senior Midwife for Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership.
“We are delighted to support families through safe, positive birth experiences here at Lorn and Islands Maternity Unit and we are incredibly proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by our staff every day.”
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