Valued at £11.8 million of investment between 2026 and 2029, the funding will be delivered by the Ayrshire Regional Economic Partnership, with the stakeholders being North Ayrshire Council, East Ayrshire Council, South Ayrshire Council, Ayrshire College, Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce and other regional partners.

The approval of the LGF Investment Plan will help deliver Ayrshire’s Regional Economic Strategy Delivery Plan 2026-2029 which aims to deliver sustainable, inclusive and long-term economic growth across Ayrshire.

Through the partnership, organisations have agreed shared priorities, aligned investment plans and established collaborative delivery arrangements that will enable resources, expertise and investment to be targeted where they can achieve the greatest regional impact.

The £11.8 million LGF allocation is focused on improving disposable household income and supporting growth across three priority themes: local growth and community infrastructure; business innovation and growth support; skills development and employment training.

Key actions in year one, which will be allocated £4.4m, include establishing and supporting regional delivery capacity, developing a shared Regional Economic Partnership website, a programme of regional business support and innovation activity, advancing skills and employability through regional recruitment incentives and capital investment and developing a pipeline of future funding and investment opportunities.