Communities across Ayrshire are set to benefit from an economic boost following the UK Government’s approval of the region’s new Local Growth Fund (LGF) Investment Plan.
Valued at £11.8 million of investment between 2026 and 2029, the funding will be delivered by the Ayrshire Regional Economic Partnership, with the stakeholders being North Ayrshire Council, East Ayrshire Council, South Ayrshire Council, Ayrshire College, Ayrshire Chamber of Commerce and other regional partners.
The approval of the LGF Investment Plan will help deliver Ayrshire’s Regional Economic Strategy Delivery Plan 2026-2029 which aims to deliver sustainable, inclusive and long-term economic growth across Ayrshire.
Through the partnership, organisations have agreed shared priorities, aligned investment plans and established collaborative delivery arrangements that will enable resources, expertise and investment to be targeted where they can achieve the greatest regional impact.
The £11.8 million LGF allocation is focused on improving disposable household income and supporting growth across three priority themes: local growth and community infrastructure; business innovation and growth support; skills development and employment training.
Key actions in year one, which will be allocated £4.4m, include establishing and supporting regional delivery capacity, developing a shared Regional Economic Partnership website, a programme of regional business support and innovation activity, advancing skills and employability through regional recruitment incentives and capital investment and developing a pipeline of future funding and investment opportunities.
Councillor Tony Gurney, chair of the Ayrshire Regional Economic Partnership, said: “This funding approval is an important milestone for Ayrshire and reflects the strength of the partnership that has been developed across the region. The £11.8 million package will support a regional programme of investment that will benefit communities, businesses and residents across Ayrshire.
"By aligning this investment with our Regional Economic Strategy, we can tackle barriers to inclusive growth, support innovation and enterprise, develop skills and create opportunities that deliver meaningful long-term benefits across the region. This is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved when partners work together around a shared vision and common priorities.”
Scottish secretary Douglas Alexander said: “The UK Government is releasing more than £4.4 million to Ayrshire partners who know their communities best.
“These funds will be crucial for developing a new Regional Intelligence Hub to drive growth while expanding start-up incentives and local apprenticeship opportunities. The UK Government is committed to empowering local communities by spreading power throughout the country.
“These funds will support local leaders throughout Scotland to create skilled jobs, help start-up businesses and revive our local high streets.”
The LGF replaces the Shared Prosperity Fund that awarded North, East and South Ayrshire councils £6.3m in 2025/2026. The £11.8m LGF equates to approximately £3.93m annually, a reduction of 38 per cent.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.