The number of people claiming Universal Credit in Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber has fallen by 10 per cent compared to 2025, new figures show.
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show that job centres in the constituency have been making strides towards a more active workforce in the last 12 months.
There has been a two per cent reduction among customers aged 18–24 and a two per cent reduction among those aged over 50.
Local Job Centres have been busy with activities to promote work in different industries.
Planned activities include Jobs Fairs, hosting employers for group sessions and job interviews, Mid-life MOT aimed at 50+ customers, and Money Matters workshops.
Anyone interested in participating or learning more should contact their local centre.
Recent recruitment and networking events delivered by Jobcentre teams across Argyll and Bute have strengthened partnership working and supported customers into employment.
On May 5, Campbeltown Jobcentre hosted a speed networking event, bringing together local employability partners and work coaches. The session created valuable opportunities to share information, build connections, and enhance collaborative working. The event was later opened to customers, enabling them to engage directly with support organisations.
Following this, Oban Jobcentre held an Adult Social Care Jobs and Opportunities Fair on May 14. The event was supported by employers Marie Curie, Carr Gomm and Staffscanner, alongside UHI Argyll and Skills Development Scotland.
Focused on recruitment into the care sector, the event resulted in job interviews and customer registrations for UHI Argyll’s new Introduction to Social Care course, supporting progression into this vital industry.
Catriona Cameron, Oban’s Employer and Partnership Manager said “These events demonstrate the real value of partnership working, bringing employers, training providers and support organisations together to create opportunities for our customers.
"By connecting people directly with employers and training pathways, we are helping individuals move closer to employment while supporting key sectors such as social care.”
Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden, said: "Today’s figures show there were 416,000 more people in work [nationwide] than there was this time last year. While this is encouraging, we know the conflict in the Middle East is casting a shadow on the labour market.
"However, thanks to the choices we have made, we are in a stronger position to deal with the continuing volatility and costs of the war in Iran with our economy ranking as the fastest growing of any European G7 country last year.
"Boosting opportunity and tackling youth unemployment in every area remains our priority, and through our Jobs Guarantee we are helping young people into work, while engaging employers to ensure they have the skilled workforce that they need."
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