The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show that job centres in the constituency have been making strides towards a more active workforce in the last 12 months.

There has been a two per cent reduction among customers aged 18–24 and a two per cent reduction among those aged over 50.

Local Job Centres have been busy with activities to promote work in different industries.

Planned activities include Jobs Fairs, hosting employers for group sessions and job interviews, Mid-life MOT aimed at 50+ customers, and Money Matters workshops.

Anyone interested in participating or learning more should contact their local centre.



Recent recruitment and networking events delivered by Jobcentre teams across Argyll and Bute have strengthened partnership working and supported customers into employment.

On May 5, Campbeltown Jobcentre hosted a speed networking event, bringing together local employability partners and work coaches. The session created valuable opportunities to share information, build connections, and enhance collaborative working. The event was later opened to customers, enabling them to engage directly with support organisations.

Following this, Oban Jobcentre held an Adult Social Care Jobs and Opportunities Fair on May 14. The event was supported by employers Marie Curie, Carr Gomm and Staffscanner, alongside UHI Argyll and Skills Development Scotland.

Focused on recruitment into the care sector, the event resulted in job interviews and customer registrations for UHI Argyll’s new Introduction to Social Care course, supporting progression into this vital industry.

Catriona Cameron, Oban’s Employer and Partnership Manager said “These events demonstrate the real value of partnership working, bringing employers, training providers and support organisations together to create opportunities for our customers.

"By connecting people directly with employers and training pathways, we are helping individuals move closer to employment while supporting key sectors such as social care.”