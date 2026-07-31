Police in Mid Argyll have shared details of four crimes they responded to this week including fuel theft and a case of an alleged unqualified driver stealing a car and reportedly refusing to provide a breath specimen after a collision.
Vehicle stolen by unqualified driver
On the evening of Friday July 24 a 36 year old male has refused to provide a specimen of breath following a single vehicle collision on the A816.
The male has been arrested and conveyed to Mid Argyll Hospital.
The male was held in custody after being charged with numerous Road Traffic Offences including Theft of a Motor Vehicle, failing to stop for Police, driving with a Provisional License, Driving whilst unfit, Dangerous driving, failing to provide a preliminary sample and failing to provide a sample of blood/ urine.
Drugs
On the evening of Friday July 24 a 24 year old male driver was cautioned and charged with possession of cannabis after his vehicle was stopped by Police on the A816 at Lochgair. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Property damage
Between 10pm on Saturday July 25 and 7pm on Sunday July 26 the front wall of a property south of Kilmartin on the A816 has sustained damage, suspected to be caused by a vehicle.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0330309/26.
Fuel stolen
Between 2.30pm on Friday July 24 and 2.45pm on Monday July 27 a quantity of fuel has been stolen from Craig Murrail sub-station north of Lochgilphead.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0332361/26.
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