Gillian Young and Scott Campbell’s mother came to Inveraray during World War Two from Glasgow and was one of eight children invited to live in the town’s castle with the then Duke Campbell.

The brother and sister, along with 22 other members of their family, returned to the castle in May to scatter the ashes of their late father and mother, who passed away in the US in 2020 and 2025 respectively.

Gillian told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the trip was to scatter her parents’ ashes together in Loch Fyne and to pay respect to the town they both loved so dearly.

She said: “My dad and mum both said, ‘I want you to take me home, back to Scotland, to be laid to rest.’ It was their favourite town, and I know why.

“My parents were very proud of their Scottish heritage. Every summer, they would take my brother and me back home, and we have always carried that Scottish heritage throughout our entire family.

“My mother loved the waterside town and always loved living by the water, and now they are both together in Loch Fyne.”