The family of a Scottish wartime evacuee travelled from the United States to Inveraray to fulfil their parents’ final wish and lay them to rest in the town they loved.
Gillian Young and Scott Campbell’s mother came to Inveraray during World War Two from Glasgow and was one of eight children invited to live in the town’s castle with the then Duke Campbell.
The brother and sister, along with 22 other members of their family, returned to the castle in May to scatter the ashes of their late father and mother, who passed away in the US in 2020 and 2025 respectively.
Gillian told the Argyllshire Advertiser that the trip was to scatter her parents’ ashes together in Loch Fyne and to pay respect to the town they both loved so dearly.
She said: “My dad and mum both said, ‘I want you to take me home, back to Scotland, to be laid to rest.’ It was their favourite town, and I know why.
“My parents were very proud of their Scottish heritage. Every summer, they would take my brother and me back home, and we have always carried that Scottish heritage throughout our entire family.
“My mother loved the waterside town and always loved living by the water, and now they are both together in Loch Fyne.”
Back in the 1940s, Gillian’s mother was transported to Inveraray during the Blitz, alongside her two sisters.
From there, she was invited to stay with the 10th Duke, Niall Campbell, at Inveraray Castle.
Gillian said: “She wouldn’t tell anybody that she was an evacuee when she was there, you know, walking around the castle, just bringing back happy memories for her.
“She was so fortunate to be taken care of by the Duke, and my grandmother would come out and visit them weekly from Glasgow.”
Five years later, the couple moved to Canada to begin a new chapter, eventually settling in Pennsylvania where they raised Gillian and Scott, before later relocating to South Carolina to fulfill their dream of living on a golf course—reminiscent of their home in Scotland.
Upon her mother’s passing in December last year, Gillian began preparing for her parents’ one final trip across the pond.
The family eventually got in contact with Helen Hennessy, from Inveraray castle, who facilitated a private tour of the castle for all 24 visitors, led by the site’s head guie, Kenny Whyte.
Kenny, who has always been interested in the castle’s connection to World War Two, recalled going through some archives before meeting Gillian and her family.
After some thorough searching, Kenny found a photograph of the nine children during their wartime stay.
He said: “I was quite amazed, and we did a bit of research. In Niall Campbell’s diaries, sure enough, we found a reference to the Glasgow children.
“It just shows you the power of a photograph.”
During the tour on May 10, the current Duke and Duchess of Argyll, Torquhil Ian Campbell and Eleanor Mary, met with the group.
The family came together to recreate the famous picture from the archives with the Duke and Duchess.
Kenny also showed Gillian and her family where the evacuees would have stayed and spent much of their time as children.
Gillian said: “I was so honoured to meet a Duke and Duchess, and they just wanted to listen to our story.
“They wanted to know where we were all from and who belonged to which family. Just lovely people.
“To meet somebody like that in person in your lifetime was truly remarkable."
The family then journeyed to the edge of Loch Fyne, where they scattered the couple’s ashes together alongside an array of white roses.
Concluding their poignant trip to the town at The George Hotel, Gillian was full of praise for everyone at the hotel and castle for making their time so special.
She said: “I cannot express how welcoming that town was. The people, every employee at the castle, at the hotel, and in the shops made me feel so warm.
“I am just thankful to them all.”
Gillian plans to keep her parents’ love of their heritage alive in the US, with the Campbell tartan remaining an important feature of family weddings.
When asked about returning, she said: “We will be back. Inveraray is my favourite place, and it is where my parents are.”
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