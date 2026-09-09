The Arran Banner has asked CalMac to see its investigation into the incident, but until then relays the BBC report.

The report says CalMac’s inquiry found 700kg of the gas - enough to fill a four-bedroomed house - was vented from the side of MV Glen Sannox over the space of 12 minutes while it was carrying 82 passengers from Arran to the mainland.

So much methane was released that some of it was sucked into a ventilation intake, setting off gas alarms in the ship’s generator room.

On 3 June 2025, the 3:10pm sailing of Glen Sannox, the first UK-built ship capable of directly powering its engines with liquefied natural gas (LNG), left Troon in South Ayrshire, bound for Brodick.

During the 80-minute crossing, while running on LNG, gas detector alarms sounded, and crew in the gas tank room reported hearing a strange noise. The port main engine also tripped, automatically shutting down.

The ferry continued its journey to Brodick running on diesel.

An internal CalMac investigation later found the crew should have avoided using the gas systems until they had identified the cause of the alarms and unusual noise.

Instead, testing was carried out while berthed in Brodick, which found the engines seemed to work satisfactorily on gas, albeit with some abnormal gas flow readings.

The ferry set off at 5:20pm, bound for Troon, but during this journey a large and uncontrolled release of gas occurred from a small vent at the side of the ship.

Some of it was sucked into ventilation intakes further back, triggering gas detector alarms in the ship.

It was found a valve had failed and defaulted to the open position, meaning that high pressure LNG fuel destined for the engines escaped through the vent pipe.

Engineers had to physically shut the valve because it was not responding to electrical control.

The failed valve was sent for examination by the Finnish manufacturer, Wartsila, which found that a metal casing was damaged, probably worn away by another component that had worked loose.

Glen Sannox has a known vibration problem while moving backwards, a fault which has been linked to the propellers which were also designed by Wartsila and are due to be replaced.

Speaking to the BBC, marine safety expert Andy Alderson said the gas sucked back inside Glen Sannox was unlikely to have reached the concentration levels that could have triggered an explosion.

And while some safety systems were absent, he said the gas detectors apparently functioned as they should do, triggering an automatic shut down of the fuel supply.

He said: "I think the mistake, and it’s been acknowledged, was the decision to restart the engine without having discovered what the problem was in the first place, and therefore restarting the engine with the valve open."

While the risk of explosion is believed to have been low, CalMac described it as a "critical failure" in the gas fuel system and said lessons had been learned.

Since it happened, CalMac has not run the ship’s main engines on LNG, and the methane tank was completely emptied last November.

CalMac said: "Lessons were learned following the incident in June 2025, and remedial actions taken.

"The vessel is absolutely safe to operate on LNG, and the decision not to re-gas her following annual overhaul at the beginning of the year was purely due to our desire to get her back in service as quickly as possible."

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has reviewed CalMac’s report and indicated that it is satisfied with the firm’s remedial action.

The incident may reignite debate on whether LNG was the right choice for Glen Sannox and its sister ship Glen Rosa, whose construction has been marred by delays and cost rises.