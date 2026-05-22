Barra Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident between 6pm on 17 May and 9:30am on 18 May, where there has been "an act of deliberate vandalism destroying the protective fences and signs around the Little Tern sites at Eoligarry Pier".

Police Scotland continued: "Little Terns are protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 this act provides protection for certain bird species in the UK, prohibiting their disturbance, taking, or killing.

"This includes measures to protect their nests, eggs, and young, particularly during the breeding season. The act aims to conserve vulnerable bird populations and their habitats.

"It is everyone’s responsibility to act within the law and to protect the environment and wildlife and these measures are part of a broader commitment to wildlife conservation and the protection of vulnerable species in the UK.