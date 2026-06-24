Vets and nurses from Oban and Fort William teamed up to achieve quite a ’feet’ walking 50 miles in aid of a charity and helpline supporting colleagues in need UK wide.
More than £3,000 was raised by staff at Oban Vets and Crown Vets in Fort William, after clinical director John Blomfield came up with the idea to hot foot it between the two town practices.
A hardcore of eights staff went the distance with other colleagues joining them for parts of the hike along paths and cycleways, taking about 25 hours in all, said Oban’s Director of Practice Peter Gibson.
"It was quite an epic feat. it’s the first time we’ve done anything like this but we’ll be up for something else next year although we’re not quite sure what! It was a great team effort. We didn’t realise at the time but covering 50 miles officially classes it as an ultra event," he added.
Stop-offs along the way included a soak and sauna and also ice creams at animal charity Fiona’s Ark before they reached the finishing line back at Oban Vets surgery in Tweedale Street.
The Justgiving page is now shut but donations for Vetlife are still welcome by calling in an either Oban Vets or Crown Vets.
Vetlife runs a 365-days a year helpline, giving confidential practical and emotional support to vets struggling to cope. Issues include health concerns from compassionate fatigue to other work troubles as well as anxiety, loneliness or suicidal thoughts.
Vetlife Helpline can be called on 0303 040 2551, 24-hours, every day of the year.
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