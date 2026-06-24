More than £3,000 was raised by staff at Oban Vets and Crown Vets in Fort William, after clinical director John Blomfield came up with the idea to hot foot it between the two town practices.

A hardcore of eights staff went the distance with other colleagues joining them for parts of the hike along paths and cycleways, taking about 25 hours in all, said Oban’s Director of Practice Peter Gibson.

"It was quite an epic feat. it’s the first time we’ve done anything like this but we’ll be up for something else next year although we’re not quite sure what! It was a great team effort. We didn’t realise at the time but covering 50 miles officially classes it as an ultra event," he added.