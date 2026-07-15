The consultation runs from Monday 13 July to Monday 5 October 2026, on a new draft scheme based on a flat rate, rather than a percentage, which sparked protests from hospitality businesses in 2024-5.

The consultation asks for views on topics such as what people would want income from a levy to be spent on if one was introduced, exemptions from paying a levy, level of cost a levy should be set at if one was introduced, level of levy income for local accommodation providers, and whether a visitor levy should be introduced.

The revised draft scheme takes account of changes to national visitor legislation (Visitor Levy (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2026), and includes suggestions of how visitor levy income could be used.

Councillor Jim Lynch, Leader of Argyll and Bute Council said: “Every area of life wants more investment than is available. A visitor levy could bring significant income to support the local visitor economy. As many visitor services are used also by residents, this could benefit both visitors and residents.

"So we have to consider a levy as a rare investment option for Argyll and Bute. I would encourage everyone to find out about this new draft visitor levy scheme and give their views.”

To find out more and get involved, please see www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/visitor-levy-consultation-2026.