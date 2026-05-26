Medieval mayhem took over Dunstaffnage Castle on Saturday May 23 as the annual viking invasion came ashore.
Hundreds of visitors turned up to watch the exciting battle re-enactments and soak up the atmosphere of the popular Historic Environnment Scotland event.
Warriors from the Glasgow Vikings group clashed with swords, shields, bows and axes to wow the crowds just as the norse invaders once did.
Watch their clashes below
There was also the usual living history camp at the foot of the castle where traditional crafts and cookery were on show.
Historical accuracy was the aim of the day, hence the lack of horns, although actors made good use of their helmets during their brawls, headbutting, chanting battle cries and putting on a true spectacle.
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