A hugely successful campaign that has seen funds fly across the Atlantic has given a vital boost to a rural Argyll community.
Residents of Skipness have been without their crucial GP surgery since their satellite service closed in February, but now a popular fundraising initiative means the hall that hosted the NHS facility is nearer to being repaired and made ‘fit for purpose’.
More than £30,000 has been raised to renovate Skipness Village Hall and much of that cash has come from the ‘sponsor a brick’ project in which donors have been able to choose an inscription to be written in honour of a loved one, club or business.
The dedications are then inscribed on bricks that together make up a new frieze inside the hall.
Skipness Village Community Hall chairman Paul Crone told the Advertiser that the brick campaign had exceeded expectations, particularly in its international reach.
“It has been really heart-warming to see the amazing response there has been to this,” he said. “It has been such a good way to let people show their interest in the village and we were delighted to have bricks added from donors in Canada and the USA. They have chosen to have bricks inscribed in honour of their ancestors who lived in Skipness generations ago.”
The sponsored bricks project was just one of many initiatives that have paved the way for work on the hall’s first renovation phase to begin.
The village has held auctions, sales of work and smaller fundraisers to reach the impressive £30,000 total so far, meaning that vital work to make the hall watertight can begin.
“The hall is of great importance to the community,” Paul explained, “Not least because it has been used for more than 50 years as an NHS surgery and one of the reasons it closed earlier this year was because there was mould growing. So, renovation is essential to remove damp and reopen the surgery.
“Many people here have no car and there is no bus for them to get to the Carradale surgery so it is absolutely crucial the hall gets back up and running.”
As well as the bid to restart the local NHS service, many other village events are dependent on having a working hall.
“When it is refurbished it will be more attractive for people to hire the hall for their own events and for community groups,” Paul added. “We used to have Tai Chi and dance lessons there, but the roof began to leak, therefore it was no longer safe to hold things like that in the hall.”
The money raised so far is for external work and a second phase of internal improvements is also planned, which would see internal walls replaced and toilet facilities refurbished. The trustees of the hall charity are seeking grants and other funding sources for this phase.
The brick campaign comes to an end on Wednesday September 30, but people still keen to be part of Skipness history can arrange for an inscription before the closing date by calling Jill Thompson on 07788 582664.
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