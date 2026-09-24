Skipness Village Community Hall chairman Paul Crone told the Advertiser that the brick campaign had exceeded expectations, particularly in its international reach.

The dedications are then inscribed on bricks that together make up a new frieze inside the hall.

More than £30,000 has been raised to renovate Skipness Village Hall and much of that cash has come from the ‘sponsor a brick’ project in which donors have been able to choose an inscription to be written in honour of a loved one, club or business.

Residents of Skipness have been without their crucial GP surgery since their satellite service closed in February, but now a popular fundraising initiative means the hall that hosted the NHS facility is nearer to being repaired and made ‘fit for purpose’.

The hall is the heart of the community and was used earlier this year as part of the Festival of Light at Skipness.

The hall is the heart of the community and was used earlier this year as part of the Festival of Light at Skipness.

“It has been really heart-warming to see the amazing response there has been to this,” he said. “It has been such a good way to let people show their interest in the village and we were delighted to have bricks added from donors in Canada and the USA. They have chosen to have bricks inscribed in honour of their ancestors who lived in Skipness generations ago.”

The sponsored bricks project was just one of many initiatives that have paved the way for work on the hall’s first renovation phase to begin.

The village has held auctions, sales of work and smaller fundraisers to reach the impressive £30,000 total so far, meaning that vital work to make the hall watertight can begin.

“The hall is of great importance to the community,” Paul explained, “Not least because it has been used for more than 50 years as an NHS surgery and one of the reasons it closed earlier this year was because there was mould growing. So, renovation is essential to remove damp and reopen the surgery.

“Many people here have no car and there is no bus for them to get to the Carradale surgery so it is absolutely crucial the hall gets back up and running.”