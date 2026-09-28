ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Mac’s Taxis pairs title goes down to final end

Mac’s Taxis pairs title goes down to final end

Sep 29, 2026
Robin Currie way opens on Islay in honour of former council leader

Robin Currie way opens on Islay in honour of former council leader

Sep 29, 2026
Rhys keeps it in the family with memorial pairs victory

Rhys keeps it in the family with memorial pairs victory

Sep 29, 2026
'Bedblocker' and wife face uproot to Edinburgh

'Bedblocker' and wife face uproot to Edinburgh

Sep 29, 2026

Sandy Neil

Shinty triumphs for Oban and Inveraray as rain calls off many matches

Shinty triumphs for Oban and Inveraray as rain calls off many matches

Sep 28, 2026
Highland Youth Parliament launches new manifesto

Highland Youth Parliament launches new manifesto

Sep 28, 2026
'We're cut off!': Petition urges council to restore key ferry it axed without warning

'We're cut off!': Petition urges council to restore key ferry it axed without warning

Sep 25, 2026
"Don’t leave your loved ones in doubt" says NHS in organ donation week

"Don’t leave your loved ones in doubt" says NHS in organ donation week

Sep 22, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Service Manager - Oban - BLUE TRIANGLE HOUSING ASSOCIATION
ObanOban£35,802 per annum£35,802 per annum
Senior Marine Operative - Bakkafrost Scotland Limited
DunoonDunoon£47,452.04 per annum£47,452.04 per annum
Picker - Part Time - Booker Group
AyrshireAyrshireSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
HGV Mechanic - Ferguson Transport & Shipping
Fort WilliamFort William£43,321.20 per annum£43,321.20 per annum
Trainee Bus Driver - West Coast Motors
CampbeltownCampbeltown£14.42 per£14.42 per
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today