A Freedom of Information request has also shown that by March 2026, seven months into the school year, the number for 2025/26 across Argyll and Bute was higher than the entirety of the academic year for 2024/25 - August to June.

There had been 200 recorded incidents of violence in 2025/26 by Wednesday, March 18, the day the Freedom of Information request was made.

A total of 176 were recorded during the previous school year, data for the entirety of which was included in the request. The data related to primary and secondary schools.

In total, 92 of the 376 incidents were recorded in Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands, compared with 99 in Helensburgh and Lomond, 95 in Bute and Cowal, and 90 in Oban Lorn and the Isles.