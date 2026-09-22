The Highland Council has defended the format of it’s Visitor Levy consultation following criticism from a large number of accommodation providers and users alike.
Launched on Monday September 7 the statutory public consultation survey on a Tiered Fixed-Amount Visitor Levy proposal is available on the Council’s new Engage Highland (engage.highland.gov.uk/en-GB/) platform and runs until Monday November 30.
Paper copies of the survey are also available at High Life Highland libraries and Highland Council service points.
Several individuals have been in touch with the Lochaber Times since the consultation was launched with common concerns including:
The Lochaber Times put some of the concerns to the Highland Council last week and Convener, Cllr Bill Lobban said: "The consultation has been developed in line with the requirements of the Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act 2024 and Scottish Government guidance (www.visitscotland.org/tourism-events-industry/visitor-levy).
"As part of the statutory process, we are seeking views from residents, visitors, businesses, and communities before any decision is made.
"The consultation covers a range of topics, including the proposed Visitor Levy rate, exemptions, administration and investment priorities.
"This reflects both the requirements of the legislation and the need to gather views on how any potential scheme could operate in Highland."
Visit Scotland’s Guidance on the Visitor Levy for Local Authorities (www.visitscotland.org/tourism-events-industry/visitor-levy) states that "It is strongly recommended that any proposal for consultation should cover all the elements required in a Visitor Levy scheme to allow for an appropriate level of input and discussion with stakeholders".
Cllr Lobban added: "The survey has been designed to reflect this recommendation.
"The proposals have the potential to provide a new source of funding of around £9 million per year to support, develop and sustain tourism infrastructure, local communities and visitor services across the Highlands.
"The consultation is hosted on our new Engage Highland platform, where the benefits of using the system are outlined.
"Registration helps maintain the integrity of the process, while paper copies remain available through libraries and service points for those respondents with digital access issues."
Issues also arose when respondents tried to chare the link for the consultation through social media with several saying they had been "blocked" when trying to do so.
Mr Lobban added: "We are aware that Facebook is currently blocking some links to the consultation and incorrectly flagging them as security risks.
"Despite this, participation levels have been encouraging, with a high volume of responses received at this early stage."
At the time of writing 1369 online responses had been recorded.
A full analysis of all responses will be undertaken once the consultation closes and reported to Members at Full Council on December 10 2026 before any future decisions are taken.
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