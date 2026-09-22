Launched on Monday September 7 the statutory public consultation survey on a Tiered Fixed-Amount Visitor Levy proposal is available on the Council’s new Engage Highland (engage.highland.gov.uk/en-GB/) platform and runs until Monday November 30.

Paper copies of the survey are also available at High Life Highland libraries and Highland Council service points.

Several individuals have been in touch with the Lochaber Times since the consultation was launched with common concerns including:

"The registration process is invasive and tedious."

"The survey is full of bureaucratic language which could be difficult to understand for some."

"It should be made clear that this is an Accommodation Tax, which will be applied to nearly everyone and in no way restricted to Tourists from overseas."

"It will be an extra charge on anyone, including Highlands residents, staying away from home, even after paying income tax, council tax and VAT."

"Non Tourists like construction workers could be taxed, but wild parked Motorhome Tourists may not be."

"The very verbosity of this questionnaire convinces me that if Highlands pass this proposal then the vast majority of the income will be wasted in committees, proposal papers, further consultations and very little left to build new public toilets, better parking for the visitors we are taxing and service points for motorhomes etc."