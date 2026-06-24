Invited guests were given a first glimpse inside Campbeltown Bond during a week-long preview event, offering a sneak peek of the ambitious whisky storage and visitor attraction taking shape at Machrihanish ahead of its official launch.

“We’re adding to what’s already here,” he said. “We want it to become a destination where people can spend time, while also supporting local businesses by using local produce and giving them another outlet for their products.”

Mr Wallace said the aim is to create a destination that complements, rather than competes with, the attractions already on offer in Campbeltown and Kintyre.

While the warehouse itself is the heart of the project, visitors were also shown the spaces that will eventually become a bottling hall, cooperage, café, whisky tasting room, shop, function suite and cigar lounge.

Warehouse operative Jayson McCallum demonstrates the regauging process to visitors, while managing director Fergus Wallace explains the operation.

Warehouse operative Jayson McCallum demonstrates the regauging process to visitors, while managing director Fergus Wallace explains the operation.

Fergus Wallace explains the world’s first fully automated robotic cask maturation warehouse during a guided tour of the facility.

Fergus Wallace explains the world’s first fully automated robotic cask maturation warehouse during a guided tour of the facility.

Guests also met warehouse operatives Jayson McCallum and Ben Cunningham as they demonstrated day-to-day tasks including regauging casks, providing an insight into the work that goes into whisky storage and maturation.

Managing director Fergus Wallace and warehouse manager James Crone led tours of the former RAF aircraft hangar, taking visitors through the facility’s five warehouse cells, each at a different stage of development, while explaining the vision behind what will become the world’s first fully automated robotic cask maturation warehouse.

An artist’s impression of the café planned as part of Campbeltown Bond’s visitor destination.

An artist’s impression of the planned bottling hall at the facility.

He added that the shop will stock local products, while food served in the café will also showcase local suppliers. The company is also keen to preserve the history of the building, which was developed in the early 1950s to house the Royal Air Force’s V-bomber fleet during the Cold War. Original features, including a hoist, will be retained where possible, while historic artefacts from the site are expected to be restored and displayed.

James Crone shows visitors the automated storage system that will eventually allow casks to be retrieved in around an hour.

One of the highlights of the preview week was the opportunity to see the warehouse’s pioneering automated storage system in operation. Once complete, each of the five warehouse cells will be capable of storing around 7,500 casks, giving the facility capacity for approximately 37,500 casks. The automation is expected to dramatically reduce the time it takes to retrieve a cask for sampling, from weeks or even months under traditional systems to around an hour once fully operational. Mr Wallace said feedback from those attending the preview week had been overwhelmingly positive. He said: “Guests were amazed by the size of warehouse, and those who saw the automation working were very impressed.”

An artist’s impressions of the proposed cooperage, where Campbeltown Bond hopes to help preserve traditional coopering skills.