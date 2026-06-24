Invited guests were given a first glimpse inside Campbeltown Bond during a week-long preview event, offering a sneak peek of the ambitious whisky storage and visitor attraction taking shape at Machrihanish ahead of its official launch.
Managing director Fergus Wallace and warehouse manager James Crone led tours of the former RAF aircraft hangar, taking visitors through the facility’s five warehouse cells, each at a different stage of development, while explaining the vision behind what will become the world’s first fully automated robotic cask maturation warehouse.
Guests also met warehouse operatives Jayson McCallum and Ben Cunningham as they demonstrated day-to-day tasks including regauging casks, providing an insight into the work that goes into whisky storage and maturation.
While the warehouse itself is the heart of the project, visitors were also shown the spaces that will eventually become a bottling hall, cooperage, café, whisky tasting room, shop, function suite and cigar lounge.
Mr Wallace said the aim is to create a destination that complements, rather than competes with, the attractions already on offer in Campbeltown and Kintyre.
“We’re adding to what’s already here,” he said. “We want it to become a destination where people can spend time, while also supporting local businesses by using local produce and giving them another outlet for their products.”
He added that the shop will stock local products, while food served in the café will also showcase local suppliers.
The company is also keen to preserve the history of the building, which was developed in the early 1950s to house the Royal Air Force’s V-bomber fleet during the Cold War.
Original features, including a hoist, will be retained where possible, while historic artefacts from the site are expected to be restored and displayed.
One of the highlights of the preview week was the opportunity to see the warehouse’s pioneering automated storage system in operation.
Once complete, each of the five warehouse cells will be capable of storing around 7,500 casks, giving the facility capacity for approximately 37,500 casks.
The automation is expected to dramatically reduce the time it takes to retrieve a cask for sampling, from weeks or even months under traditional systems to around an hour once fully operational.
Mr Wallace said feedback from those attending the preview week had been overwhelmingly positive.
He said: “Guests were amazed by the size of warehouse, and those who saw the automation working were very impressed.”
With prospective customers visiting from Monday to Friday, the open week concluded on Saturday with a dedicated clients’ day for existing cask owners, who sampled whisky from one of Campbeltown Bond’s own casks and were presented with a commemorative bottle to mark the occasion.
As the project moves towards completion, Campbeltown Bond is also continuing to create local employment, with another member of staff set to be recruited soon and further roles expected as the development progresses.
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