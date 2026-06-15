Loch Creran’s coastline is about to be walked as part of a new blog raising awareness of the special marine protected area and its decline.
Barcaldine-based maker, creator and writer Mairi Stones has already made a start from the Isle of Eriska, on what will be her third time walking the loch.
Ten years ago it was a way of ’walking’ back to health after being struck down by a chronic fatigue illness, her second attempt had to be abandoned because of Covid but now she is back.
"The dots have all joined up. The time is right for me to re-start this journey which I hope will help protect the loch and as well as highlight the harm that is being done to it - also show that we can do good and how amazing what we have on our doorstep is. It’s definitely more of a project this time," said Mairi who is a member of Friends of Loch Creran and has been invited to join a new watchdog group keeping a close eye on it.
"Except for stopping dredging and anchoring, as far as I know there’s been no other actions to protect the protected status of the loch. There are a lot of industries around the loch. I don’t know what all the problems are yet but I will encounter them as I go round and I will be describing what I find in my blogs," she said.
Mairi has been an activist most of her life "shouting into the world" but this project is focused right here on her own doorstep. "A lot of what’s happening in the loch is happening globally anyway. The loch is not being protected, it is such a special place in so many ways including its rare reefs - it is beautiful
Mairi is walking every bit of the shoreline - over rocks, boulders, seaweed - there is no path or track to follow - and the plan is to break it up into 12 walks - once a month.
On her first walk round the Isle of Eriska, she found an invasive type of seaweed, then came the inevitable plastic: "I know as i go further round I will find more of the same and different pollution. My question is ’Really? Are we letting this happen?"
She will also be leaving a piece of her own art work at a hidden, for now, spot on each of the walks.
Her art is all natural and will do no harm to nature where it is left to disintegrate in the outdoors. She has made felt pods, dyed with natural pigments and inside each one is contained a message on handmade paper displaying a quote pertinent to the wild world itself.
Mairi’s current bedtime reading is a book written by W Anderson-Smith, recording by month what he saw and experiences he had monthly between 1881 and 1883.
"There’s a vibrancy of wildlife he describes that I’m not sure I’m seeing as still being there. They were skate fishing, a shoal of herring came into the loch and there were porpoises - I’ve not seen that yet but who knows?"
On her walks, Mairi will also be collecting materials to make her own pigments and inks from - and she will be taking home something that represents the pollution she will be finding - that too will be turned into a piece of art.
As well as blogging, each of her walks at changeisalwayspossible.com/walking-loch-creran/ she hopes there will be an exhibition at the end.
Last month, The Oban Times reported a working group aiming to save the ecosystem, the largest of its kind in the world, had been formed by NatureScot. In attendance were business representatives from Scottish Sea Farms, Scottish Shellfish Growers Ltd, Caledonian Oysters and Scottish forestry, which operate in and around Loch Creran. The Coastal Communities Network and Friends of Loch Creran were also invited.
The serpulid reefs in Loch Creran are not only the largest in the world, but are crucial for the biodiversity in the loch. Formed by clusters of serpulid worms, which are found almost globally. But only rarely do they grow in such quantities to form reefs. In Loch Creran they can be as large as a meter across and 75cm high. And there are thousands of them. Crabs, lobsters, small fish, starfish, urchins and many more can use them as homes. But since about 2010, the reefs have been dying, and the decline is not slowing down.
A 2020 report from NatureScot and Heriot Watt University found that the number of reefs had decreased by about 20 per cent between 2005 and 2014-2019.
Across Loch Creran, clusters are collapsing, which researchers believe is part of their nature cycle to spread further. Although some worms have successfully done so, too many are not regrowing.
Loch Creran has been a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) since 2005 and a Marine Protected Area since 2015.
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