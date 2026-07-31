Thankfully for staff, Sheila MacIntyre was there to catch him in the act on photo. But he remains at large, with the stollen wool still missing.

Usually he stops short at the card stand in the doorway, but this time he went a step further, grabbing a ball of wool from the adjacent shelf and making a quick getaway to the roof.

But last week, things escalated. It was a regular day at Made in Argyll, including our mystery seagull taking one of his unsolicited baths.

His brazen ways have shocked staff at the local craft store, as he is regularly seen bathing in their dog bowl, forcing staff to replace the water, and clean the cards after his taunting pecks.

This notorious feathered fiend has hit Made In Argyll on the Railway Pier, where he has been spotted repeatedly pecking at the greeting cards at the shop’s doorway.

"I might be a bit gullible here, I had heard that knitting was for the birds but I was sure that was wrong," said Joy Cameron, who witnessed the theft.

"He usually doesn’t come past the card stand at the door, but he just walked in, grabbed the wool and flew off to the roof of the train station.

"He’s obviously just really impressed with our revamped shop!"

To stop such a shocking theft from happening again, the store are planning to deploy the very wool the thief stole against him.

"We’ve got some lovely wooly bollards outside the shop," Joy explained, "I’m thinking of asking one of our knitters to make a model of a hawk or something to scare him off.

"Certainly we would invite the people of Oban to knit what they can to help!

"Don’t make a seagull though, we already have him using us for baths and stealing from us, we don’t need to set him up on a date too."

Unfortunately for the store’s investigations, they do not know the seagull’s name. They wish to negotiate with him, but without even knowing what to call him, it will be difficult to start.

If you know what the seagull is called, drop by the store to let staff know.