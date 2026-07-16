North Carolina lassie Andrea Raymer is seeking her dream Highland laddie .....with help of The Oban Times.
The 32-year-old former librarian is a big fan of Scottish novels, has been wooed by hit TV drama Outlander and was charmed by the Tartan Army who won Boston’s heart during the World Cup.
And now she has put an ad in our paper searching for true transatlantic love, proposing marriage in the hope of securing the love of a true Scottish gentleman.
Andrea, who has given up on dating apps and gone back in time to word a good old fashioned ’respectable matrimonial notice’ in this week’s OT pages, hopes her ad will catch the eye of a Scottish gentleman "of good character" aged between 30 and 45, "of kind disposition and sincere intentions" - her personal notice ends "frivolous correspondence need not apply."
Andrea, whose last job was in a bank, is happy to travel and set up home here in the Highland if Mr Right comes along, ready to embrace he Scottish way of life - even its wet climate.
"I love the rain," she told The OT and true companionship is more important than wealth, she assured us, describing herself to be of "gentle disposition and steady temperament."
Quiet evenings by the hearth, a simple life— a stone cottage, a tended garden, and a peaceful home is what she dreams of, hoping to find a lasting attachment.
She said: "I’ve always felt drawn to Scotland. Its beautiful landscapes, rich history, and slower pace of life really resonate with me. I love the idea of close-knit communities where neighbours know one another, the changing seasons, and building a peaceful life surrounded by nature. My dream is wonderfully simple: a stone cottage with a garden, long walks through the countryside. It’s the kind of life that has always felt like home to me, even from across the Atlantic.
"Dating apps never really felt like the right fit for me. I wanted to try something sincere and a little old-fashioned, inspired by the matrimonial notices people once placed in newspapers. I thought that if someone appreciated that approach, we might already have something important in common. It’s certainly unconventional, but I figured life is too short not to take a chance.
"As for the person I’m hoping to meet, I’m looking for someone kind, dependable, emotionally mature, and ready for a genuine, lasting relationship. Someone who enjoys nature, values commitment, has a good sense of humour, and would rather spend an evening talking over tea than rushing from one thing to the next. I’m not looking for perfection—just someone who wants to build a peaceful, happy life together. And the great Scottish accent doesn’t hurt!"
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.