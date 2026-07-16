The 32-year-old former librarian is a big fan of Scottish novels, has been wooed by hit TV drama Outlander and was charmed by the Tartan Army who won Boston’s heart during the World Cup.

And now she has put an ad in our paper searching for true transatlantic love, proposing marriage in the hope of securing the love of a true Scottish gentleman.

Andrea, who has given up on dating apps and gone back in time to word a good old fashioned ’respectable matrimonial notice’ in this week’s OT pages, hopes her ad will catch the eye of a Scottish gentleman "of good character" aged between 30 and 45, "of kind disposition and sincere intentions" - her personal notice ends "frivolous correspondence need not apply."

Andrea, whose last job was in a bank, is happy to travel and set up home here in the Highland if Mr Right comes along, ready to embrace he Scottish way of life - even its wet climate.

"I love the rain," she told The OT and true companionship is more important than wealth, she assured us, describing herself to be of "gentle disposition and steady temperament."