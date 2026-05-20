It was the PS Waverley to the rescue yesterday as the 80 year old paddle steamer picked up CalMac passengers from Mull after a ferry breakdown.
The PS Waverley, which this year celebrates its landmark 80th anniversary, was on the return leg of its final Oban and The Inner Hebrides sailing of the season, the Steam Around Eigg, when it got the call that CalMac’s MV Isle of Mull was broken down.
The much smaller MV Loch Frisa was not able to accommodate all the passengers, so many were due to be left stranded in Craignure after her 6.40pm sailing.
But the Waverley was due to pass Craignure right around that time.
During the trip she had already stopped at Tobermory Pier and Salen Pier, and the stop at Craignure meant she had visited three piers on Mull in one day, a first for the steamer.
One of the passengers on board, Jean Morrison, was full of praise for the Waverley crew.
She said: "Congratulations to the Captain and crew for helping out. The Dunkirk spirit is alive and well!"
It was another overall eventful trip to Mull for the Waverley. She also took part in a RNLI training exercise during this journey, and was greeted with rapturous applause by the children of Salen Primary School at Salen Pier.
Now she has left Scottish waters, setting course for Falmouth in the South West of England at 10pm on Tuesday night (May 19) on the next part of her 2026 sailing programme.
She won’t return to Scotland until June 25, but hopefully its smoother sailing until then!
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