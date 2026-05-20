The PS Waverley, which this year celebrates its landmark 80th anniversary, was on the return leg of its final Oban and The Inner Hebrides sailing of the season, the Steam Around Eigg, when it got the call that CalMac’s MV Isle of Mull was broken down.

The much smaller MV Loch Frisa was not able to accommodate all the passengers, so many were due to be left stranded in Craignure after her 6.40pm sailing.

But the Waverley was due to pass Craignure right around that time.

So the steamer’s heroic crew called up CalMac to offer their services.

A spokesperson for the Waverley said: "Given Waverley was heading down the Sound of Mull from Tobermory and Salen bound for Oban, we contacted CalMac and made the offer that Waverley could call in at Craignure and pick up any foot passengers remaining.

"Waverley then made the call at Craignure around 7pm and picked up 42 passengers and returned them to Oban. We were happy to be able to offer this at no cost given the support CalMac has shown towards Waverley over many years."