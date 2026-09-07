The pair called for assistance on the afternoon of September 4 after becoming "cragfast" - being stranded or stuck on a crag or steep rock face, unable to move safely up or down.

Arran Mountain Rescue Team reported: "The team were called out to assist two hillwalkers who had become disoriented while descending from the summit of Goatfell and found themselves cragfast.

"Realising they were in difficulty, they did exactly the right thing and called for assistance.

"The team made their way towards the casualties on foot and by Argo, with additional support from Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 199, which was able to uplift some team members onto Glenshant Hill.

"However, challenging weather conditions limited how close the helicopter could get to the casualties’ location.

"The two casualties, who were by now very cold, were located on steep ground above Glen Rosa. They were warmed up before being carefully assisted down into the glen, where they were transferred to waiting Argo Cats for evacuation from the hill.

"We would like to thank the crew of Rescue 199 for their assistance."