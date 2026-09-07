Two hillwalkers have praised Arran Mountain Rescue Team as "absolute heroes" following a rescue off Goatfell last Friday.
The pair called for assistance on the afternoon of September 4 after becoming "cragfast" - being stranded or stuck on a crag or steep rock face, unable to move safely up or down.
Arran Mountain Rescue Team reported: "The team were called out to assist two hillwalkers who had become disoriented while descending from the summit of Goatfell and found themselves cragfast.
"Realising they were in difficulty, they did exactly the right thing and called for assistance.
"The team made their way towards the casualties on foot and by Argo, with additional support from Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 199, which was able to uplift some team members onto Glenshant Hill.
"However, challenging weather conditions limited how close the helicopter could get to the casualties’ location.
"The two casualties, who were by now very cold, were located on steep ground above Glen Rosa. They were warmed up before being carefully assisted down into the glen, where they were transferred to waiting Argo Cats for evacuation from the hill.
"We would like to thank the crew of Rescue 199 for their assistance."
Responding, Janine Arthur said: "This was me and my friend.
"What started as an adventure on the mountain very quickly became an emergency situation, and we found ourselves exhausted and unsure of how we were going to get safely home.
"And then we saw you. Seeing the Arran Mountain Rescue Team coming towards us is a moment I don’t think either of us will ever forget.
"The feeling of knowing that help had arrived, that we weren’t alone anymore, and that people had come to our rescue was overwhelming.
"You didn’t just get us safely off the mountain — you brought calm to a situation that felt completely beyond our control. Your kindness, professionalism and reassurance meant more to us than we can ever put into words.
"To every single member of the team who left their own families and homes to come and help two strangers in need, thank you will never feel like enough.
"We are home safe because of you, and we will always be incredibly grateful for that.
"Hearing your voice and the image of seeing you coming towards us will stay with us forever.
"You are truly incredible people and absolute heroes."
Brooke Steel added: "My mum wants to thank you guys for your help with her, her friend, and the dogs. Very appreciated. You guys deserve all the credit you get."
Arran Mountain Rescue Team replied: "Thank you for your message, it means a lot. We are really glad you are both ok."
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