Persistent rain may have kept worshippers away from the historic footsteps site at Keil on Sunday, but it did not prevent this year’s St Columba’s Conventicle from taking place.
With conditions too wet for an outdoor gathering, the annual service was moved to Southend Parish Church, where those attending were able to continue the long-standing tradition in more sheltered surroundings.
The service, commemorating St Columba’s arrival in Kintyre in AD 563 when he travelled from Ireland to bring Christianity to Scotland, was led by Rev James Murray of Campbeltown Free Church.
An Armagh native, Rev Murray drew on his extensive knowledge of St Columba’s life and legacy during his address, sharing several historical insights which some of those present said were new to them.
Members of Campbeltown Brass attended and led the singing of the hymns, with the collection from the service donated to the band. A total of £300 was presented to support the band’s funds.
Organisers thanked everyone who turned out despite the poor weather and supported the service, and expressed hope that next year’s gathering can return to the historic site at Keil.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.