At 2.30pm on Friday June 5 HM Coastguard requested that the lifeboat crew assist with a person on board a charter dive board suspected of having the ‘bends’. The lifeboat stood by and prepared for a transfer of the casualty by helicopter if deemed necessary. The casualty was taken to hospital by ambulance, and the crew were stood down.

Shortly after a busy night training afloat, the crew were paged again at 9.50pm on Tuesday June 9. A passenger aboard a cruise ship anchored in Tobermory Bay had suffered a head injury. The crew administered casualty care and transferred the passenger to the lifeboat where they were brought ashore and handed over to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

On Wednesday June 10, Tobermory RNLI crew joined forces with colleagues in the Scottish Fire Service, Scottish Ambulance Service, Police Scotland and Tobermory Coastguard Rescue Team to participate in ‘Services Day’ at Tobermory pontoons. The day was part of a transition week for north Mull’s Primary 7 pupils who are joining Tobermory High School in August. The pupils learned about how the emergency services operate and had a chance to look around the assets that they use. Shortly after the pupils had left, HM Coastguard requested the launch of the lifeboat at 1.20pm.