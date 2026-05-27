People visiting Westport Beach are being urged to take care after reports of a painful weever fish sting earlier this week.
Weever fish are small, sand-coloured fish which bury themselves in shallow water near the shoreline, making them difficult to spot.
They carry venomous spines on their dorsal fin and can deliver an extremely painful sting if stepped on.
People paddling or walking in shallow water are advised to shuffle or slide their feet through the sand rather than taking normal steps, helping to avoid standing directly on the fish. Wearing beach shoes or sandals can also reduce the risk.
Stings are most common during warm weather and low tide conditions.
If stung, NHS advice is to rinse the affected area with seawater and immerse it in hot water – as hot as can safely be tolerated without scalding – for around 30 minutes, as heat can help break down the venom.
Medical advice should be sought if symptoms are severe or persist.
The fish are most commonly found around UK beaches during the warmer summer months.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.