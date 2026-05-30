Cowal Open Studios (COS) revealed that 22 new artists joined the group in 2026, reinforcing its position as one of the largest creative collectives on Scotland’s west coast.

COS chair Hans Calvert said the group was “very proud” to welcome the new creatives, adding that reaching a total of 68 members was a “wonderful achievement”.

Hans said: “It is also gratifying to note that, even in the current economic climate, artists and makers remain keen to join and work alongside the prodigious talent already within the group.

“We have an ambitious exhibition programme in place that highlights the inspiring work of our creatives across Cowal and includes our ever-popular annual Open Studios weekend, where artists open their workspaces to the public.

“We look forward to welcoming local people and visitors to these events and providing opportunities to engage with art.”

A number of exhibitions are scheduled across Dunoon and Cowal during the summer and autumn months.

A full list of events and artists can be found on the COS website.