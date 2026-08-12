All eight sites will continue to trade while the administrators review the options available to them and all of the 410 staff will be retained.

Other properties in the group’s portfolio are the Ben Wyvis Hotel in Strathpeffer; the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate; the Cumbria Grand Hotel in the Lake District; the Nethybridge Hotel near Aviemore and the Salutation Hotel in Perth.

Alistair McAlinden and James Dewar, from Interpath have been appointed Joint Administrators to Strathmore Hotels Limited, who own the Alexandra and Ben Nevis hotels in Fort William and the Royal Hotel in Oban, on August 11 August.

According to a statement from the administrators, Strathmore Hotels had been under sustained creditor pressure for a number of months, resulting in it being subject to a winding up petition in July 2026.

Following their appointment, the joint administrators will now review options for the business moving forward.

Alistair McAlinden, joint administrator and head of Interpath in Scotland, said: "The hospitality sector has faced a number of significant challenges in recent years, including rising operating costs, inflationary pressures, workforce shortages and changing consumer spending patterns.

"Unfortunately, Strathmore Hotels has not been immune to these headwinds and has also experienced sustained financial difficulties, resulting in the appointment of the joint administrators.

"Our immediate priority is to ensure continuity across the business.

"We recognise that this news may be concerning for employees, customers, and suppliers. However, we would like to reassure all stakeholders that it is very much business as usual across the portfolio, and we encourage guests to continue visiting the hotels as normal while we explore the best possible outcome for the business.”

Customer queries should be directed to Strathmore Hotels in the usual manner.