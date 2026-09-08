The railway is a vital link between communities in the Highlands and Central Belt, while also carrying thousands of visitors each year to some of Scotland’s most popular tourist spots.

The investment, the rail company says, "will help ensure passengers can continue to rely on the railway for everyday journeys, business and tourism well into the future.

"Teams of engineers will be working at locations between Helensburgh, Fort William and Mallaig to renew parts of the track, improve drainage and maintain key railway structures.

"The work will help tackle wear and tear across the route, make the railway more resilient to the impacts of severe weather, and reduce the likelihood of infrastructure-related delays and restrictions."

The project includes:

Renewing more than 4km of worn track at locations between Helensburgh and Mallaig, including near Arisaig, Corrour, in the Loch nan Uamh and Beasdale tunnels, at Arrochar & Tarbet station and on Gleann Mama Viaduct, improving reliability and reducing the risk of delays.

Improving drainage and renewing culverts, including between Glen Douglas and Arrochar & Tarbet, to help make the railway more resilient to flooding and extreme weather.

Maintaining structures along the line by refurbishing Fassfern Bridge near Spean Bridge and removing a redundant bridge near Loch Eil.

Clearing vegetation between Fort William and Arisaig to reduce the risk of disruption.

To allow the work to take place safely and efficiently, buses will replace trains between Crianlarich and Fort William / Mallaig from Monday 9 to Tuesday 17 November. Network Rail and train operators are working together to support local communities and passengers.

Gerry McQuade, capital delivery director at Network Rail Scotland, said: "The West Highland Line is one that people really depend on, whether they’re travelling to work, visiting family or exploring some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery.

"This work is about making sure the route continues to provide a dependable service for the communities and visitors who use it every day.

“We know closing the line isn’t ideal at any time, but it gives us the opportunity to carry out a large amount of work in one go, rather than causing repeated disruption over a longer period. We’d like to thank passengers and local communities for their patience while this takes place and look forward to reopening the line when these improvements are completed.”

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “The West Highland Line is an important lifeline for the communities it serves and one of the most iconic railway routes in Scotland, so this significant investment by Network Rail is very welcome.

“We know improvement works can cause disruption to journeys, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this essential work will cause.

“We’ll be working closely with Network Rail to keep people informed and provide alternative travel arrangements so customers can continue to travel with confidence while the improvements are made. We’re encouraging anyone planning to travel during the works to check their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel.

“The investment will help improve the resilience and reliability of the railway, supporting the communities, businesses and visitors who depend on the West Highland Line for many years to come.”