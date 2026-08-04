It was a week of contrasts for the 78th West Highland Yachting Week (WHYW) fleet.
From light and variable breezes to a day’s cancellation due to windy weather, the 80 strong fleet experienced a great variety of sailing.
The coveted Peter Cock’s memorial trophy for the best performance over the week was presented to Alastair Torbert’s Dufour 40 Spirit of May in Restricted Sail Class 4 with four wins, one second and a third.
Mastering the challenge of the ever-changing conditions throughout the points series, Alastair said: "We knew we had won our class but to receive the overall was a complete shock! We are thrilled to receive the top prize".
Alastair has competed at WHYW for over 30 years and indeed took part as a child. He previously raced Pandrop and has been sailing with his current boat Spirit of May for the last 12 years.
Alastair said: "There are two reasons we keep returning to WHYW – We believe it’s the best regatta in the world moving amongst the most fantastic scenery and the superb camaraderie makes it unmissable."
This year’s event was hosted by Craobh Marina, Kerrera Marina, Dunstaffnage Marina, Oban’s North Pier Pontoons and Tobermory Harbour Associaton.
Gavin Marshall thanked all the hosts and the event’s ’generous’ sponsors, Tunnocks, Tobermory Harbour, MOWI and the Argyll Yacht Rigger.
Craobh Races
New race officer David Kent made an exemplary job of setting good courses for the fleet of eight classes across the week.
Kent set the fleet off for Sunday’s racing around Shuna for all classes, then the Tunnock’s fleet did an Olympic triangle and Windward Leeward race.
The breeze held up well to give great racing all round.
Monday’s passage from Craobh to Oban had an initial stiff beat to a turning mark off Ardluing boy and then kites were set for those in the Tunnock’s fleet.
The initial breeze started to die threatening a ‘park up’ near Easdale but then filled in to give a steady pace to the finish mark near the entrance to Oban Bay.
Tuesday dawned with severe winds, postponing the start which was later canceled due to a coinciding heavy mist .
Oban to Tobermory
Challenging racing continued with the passage race up the Sound of Mull to Tobermory After a beat to Lismore, kites were hoisted for those in the Tunnock’s fleet and the fair breeze start died away with slow progress across the fleet between Mull and the Morvern shore.
Gradually the wind filled in off Lochaline switching to a beat to the shortened finish north of Fuinary.
Atlantic Races
Thursday’s racing off Tobermory was delayed due to the strong morning breeze. With the wind abating, the fleet left Tobermory to race in the Sound of Mull. Gusty windy conditions continued and all classes raced together managing a beat, run and reach with a final beat to the finish line.
The breeze was up again with gusts up to 30 knots making for exciting sailing, particularly for the kite fleet. Only one race was run with the wind shifting making it difficult to re-run further races due to the time needed to move marks.
Tobermory to Oban
A good breeze for the final day saw the fleet beat to the Green Isles in the Sound of Mull. The fleet settled into position with kites hoisted for the Tunnock’s fleet after the Green Isles.
However, the breeze then died to zephyrs allowing the slower boats to catch up. The fastest in the fleet had managed to escape the lulls and made good time to the finish. For the majority it was a game of nip and tuck with different wind bands and boats enjoyed close racing to the finish.
Fleet Prizegiving
Winning the Gigha to Craobh feeder race was Brian and Ryan Wilson’s MAT 10.10 Elixir from Ireland. Minnie the Minx, the Beneteau of Richard Catchpole took the first in the Oban to Craobh feeder race.
The MacBrayne Centenary Challenge Cup for the fastest passage from Craobh to Oban was won by Elixir and they lifted the Oban Bicentenary Trophy for the best corrected time for this race.
The Angus Meldrum Trophy (Oban to Tobermory) was won by Adelante.
A delighted Dutch team on their J109 Majic also found a winning streak in the passage races. They lifted the British Waterways Trophy for the Tobermory to Oban race as well as The Iona Shop Trophy for the best overall corrected time for all three passages.
Special Prizes
The Tenacious Trophy was awarded to Nick Marshall who showed true grit climbing the mast of his J90 Satisfaction during Thursday’s racing in the Sound of Mull when it was gusting 30 knots at times.
Nick and team added to this tenacity after a massive tear in their main sail reduced them to racing the last day with two reefs in the light conditions.
Ruth Neville, helming the Hunter 707 Po, again lifted the Lady Rocks trophy and hurricane lamp for best performance from a lady skipper in the fleet with Po taking a third overall in Class 3.
The West Highland Week Family Trophy for the best family yacht was awarded to Midnight Oil, the Moody 38, skippered by Katie McCabe.
Mention has to be made of sailing stalwart Ian Nicolson who, sailing his Maxi St Bridget with his daughter, won the two-handed class – at nearly 98 years young. Ian is an inspiration to all who sail.
A prize outwith the main WHYW prizes was awarded to Alex Spence and Darren Taylor in Bluefin for the top performance of the former Class 8 competitors at WHYW racing this year within Class 3.
This was presented by Marian Austin of Scintilla of the Sea, who alongside Bluefin and Marisca are core competitors of the former Class 8. It was a very fitting end to the week with Bluefin, Scintilla and Marisca finishing in podium positions in the Tobermory to Oban race in Class 3.
Gavin Marshall, chairman of the Joint Regatta Committee (JRC) thanked his hard-working committee and RO David Kent as well as according special thanks to Anna Marshall for excellent administration.
He added: "Last but no means least we thank all our competitors without whom the event wouldn’t happen!
"It’s been a great week of racing and we look forward to our 79th year in 2027."
Points Series winners
Class 1 – Scott Chalmers and team in Sunrise took the first overall with Richard Bolton’s Adelante from Strangford Lough Yacht Club second and Elixir, the MAT 10.10 of Brian and Ryan Wilson third.
Class 2 was won by Reay MacKay on Diatus Air, the Dehler 36 with Eric and Irena Chapman’s X332 Elixir of Lorn second and Michael Petticrew’s kenspeckle Nicholson 43 Magdaleyne from Ireland, third.
Class 3 saw the return of Craig Anderson’s Moody 336 Cool Bandit 2 winning from Jon Fitzgerald’s Sigma 33 White Lightning and Ruth Neville’s Hunter 707 Po.
Class 4, restricted sail, saw Alastair Torbett’s Spirit of May win from Ben Shelley’s J109 Mocking J and Elliot Witherow’s X382 Spindrift third.
Restricted sail Class 5 was taken by Stevie Andrews in his Sigma 35 Scary from Strangford Lough SC. Brian Wiseman was second in the Westerly Storm Sorr of Appin and Stewart MacDonald’s Fraoch, the Dehler 34 third.
The two-handed Class 6 was ably taken by Ian Nicolson in his Maxi 1000 St Bridget. Neil McDonald in his Grand Soleil 39 Calisa was second with Bruce Johnson’s Mystic Sun third.
An increase in the ‘passage only’ racing linking the host ports of Craobh, Oban and Tobermory pointed up the popularity of this introduction to WHYW.
The spinnaker Class 7 was won by Ally Paton’s Jammin from the Nicholson 345 of Daivd Henniker Major, State o’Chassis with Derek Buchanan’s J110 Jumblies third.
Restricted sail passage Class 8 was won by John Stanley-Whyte’s Blue Jay from Mark Panton’s Sigmara and the She 33 Shearwater of Matt Willis.
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