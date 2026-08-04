From light and variable breezes to a day’s cancellation due to windy weather, the 80 strong fleet experienced a great variety of sailing.

The coveted Peter Cock’s memorial trophy for the best performance over the week was presented to Alastair Torbert’s Dufour 40 Spirit of May in Restricted Sail Class 4 with four wins, one second and a third.

Mastering the challenge of the ever-changing conditions throughout the points series, Alastair said: "We knew we had won our class but to receive the overall was a complete shock! We are thrilled to receive the top prize".

Alastair has competed at WHYW for over 30 years and indeed took part as a child. He previously raced Pandrop and has been sailing with his current boat Spirit of May for the last 12 years.

Alastair said: "There are two reasons we keep returning to WHYW – We believe it’s the best regatta in the world moving amongst the most fantastic scenery and the superb camaraderie makes it unmissable."

This year’s event was hosted by Craobh Marina, Kerrera Marina, Dunstaffnage Marina, Oban’s North Pier Pontoons and Tobermory Harbour Associaton.

Gavin Marshall thanked all the hosts and the event’s ’generous’ sponsors, Tunnocks, Tobermory Harbour, MOWI and the Argyll Yacht Rigger.