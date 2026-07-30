Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has called on the Scottish Government to reintroduce the Air Discount Scheme for business travel.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, the Outer Hebrides Community Planning Partnership (OHCPP), Highlands and Islands Enterprise(HIE), SSE Transmission and Outer Hebrides Tourism have highlighted several issues including the process followed by Loganair and the significant financial, logistical and service delivery impacts of the change to the service.

Flights from Inverness to the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland were reduced on 19 July, with Loganair explaining that the “temporary decision” had been taken due to concerns around the sustainability of operating the route at current levels of usage.

Councillor Paul Steele, Leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said: “Major employers and investors in the islands have confirmed the detrimental impact this decision will have on the delivery of critical infrastructure projects and key sectors such as tourism, aquaculture, and construction.

“For a commercial operator to fail to see the business opportunity associated with this service is baffling.

“Loganair’s response to queries on the rationale for this decision and what they have done to make the route commercially viable, including areas such as cost, pricing structures, fleet utilisation, and looking at future demand, has been wholly unsatisfactory.”

According to the collective organisations, the changes will have a “significant impact” on the island’s economy.

Councillor Duncan Macinnes, Chair of the OHCPP said: “Loganair has taken a business decision to reduce a service that is a lifeline for many in our communities.

“Such decisions should not occur without proper consultation and full consideration of impacts.

“It is also essential that steps are taken to increase resilience on these essential routes, as this situation shows, we cannot be wholly reliant on a single commercial operator for lifeline connectivity.”

Concerns have also been expressed over impacts on tourism and essential work travel both on and off the islands.