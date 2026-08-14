Western Isles teenager Luc Smith suffered a stroke aged 16, and is now giving back to the services who helped him to recover.
On April 5, 2025, 16-year-old Luc Smith was rehearsing with his band, Preoccupied, at a friend’s house when he suddenly became unwell.
Two of his bandmates, who had received emergency first aid training through their work as lifeguards, quickly recognised that Luc needed urgent medical attention and immediately alerted their friend’s parents, who were nearby.
Luc was displaying signs of a stroke and was taken to the Emergency Department at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, before being transferred later that afternoon by air ambulance to the acute stroke unit at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for further treatment.
Following investigations, the Consultant determined that his stroke had been caused by a Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), a small opening in the heart that had not closed after birth.
Soon afterwards, Luc was back rehearsing with the band and went on to perform at Preoccupied’s first gig at Stramash in August 2025.
In February 2026, Luc underwent successful surgery to repair the PFO at the Golden Jubilee in Glasgow and continues to recover well.
Now Luc and his family are organising a fundraising gig to raise money for the NHS Western Isles Occupational Therapy, the Monday Stroke Club and Scottish Air Ambulance.
The fundraiser will take place at Laxdale Hall on August 29 and will feature performances from Uncle Ethan and Luc’s band, Preoccupied.
Tickets will be available from August, with details on how to purchase them shared on the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages: @preoccupied_band
For information on strokes and support available please visit: www.stroke.org.uk/stroke
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