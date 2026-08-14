On April 5, 2025, 16-year-old Luc Smith was rehearsing with his band, Preoccupied, at a friend’s house when he suddenly became unwell.

Two of his bandmates, who had received emergency first aid training through their work as lifeguards, quickly recognised that Luc needed urgent medical attention and immediately alerted their friend’s parents, who were nearby.

Luc was displaying signs of a stroke and was taken to the Emergency Department at Western Isles Hospital in Stornoway, before being transferred later that afternoon by air ambulance to the acute stroke unit at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for further treatment.

Following investigations, the Consultant determined that his stroke had been caused by a Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), a small opening in the heart that had not closed after birth.