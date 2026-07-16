This nine-day citizen science event, hosted between July 25 and August 2 2026 is dedicated to studying the marine mammals which call British waters home.

This is the perfect opportunity for avid whale watchers and dolphin devotees to aid in conservation efforts.

Daily surveys will seek to catalogue the 31 cetacean species (whales, dolphins and porpoises) which call the UK home, including harbour porpoises, bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins and minke whales.

During National Whale and Dolphin Watch 2025, over 1,600 sightings, nearly 13 000 individual animals and 15 different species were recorded, including seals, basking sharks, tuna and sunfish.

In this the event’s 25th year, it hopes to make it the most successful yet and smash those numbers.

In tandem with the survey, events will also be held around the UK including beach yoga, scavenger hunts, pub quizzes and two online evenings of talks with scientific experts from around the UK.