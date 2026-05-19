A mega yacht believed to belong to WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum has been spotted in the Sound of Kerrera today (Tuesday May 19).
The Mogambo is a $75 million, 73.5 meter vessel which was built in 2012.
She can hold 12 guests and 17 crew members, and is fitted with a hair salon, spa, beauty salon, beach club, gym and deck jacuzzi.
A multi award winner, she was crowned as the Best Displacement Motor Yacht at The World Superyacht Awards 2013, and won five awards at the The ShowBoats Design Awards 2013.
Mogambo was spotted in the early hours of this morning alongside a smaller $20 million yacht, Power Play, known to support the main vessel.
She has docked in Greenock frequently in recent months.
It is not known if her billionaire owner, Jan Koum is on-board, but the vessel is not widely available for charter.
Mr Koum has an estimated net worth of $17 billion and was behind the sale of Whatsapp to Facebook (Meta) for $22 billion in 2014. He then joined the board of Meta for four years acting as Whatsapp CEO, before stepping down to focus on philanthropy.
Born in Soviet Ukraine, he is a known donor to Ukrainian Israeli and other eastern European causes.
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