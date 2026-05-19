The Mogambo is a $75 million, 73.5 meter vessel which was built in 2012.

She can hold 12 guests and 17 crew members, and is fitted with a hair salon, spa, beauty salon, beach club, gym and deck jacuzzi.

A multi award winner, she was crowned as the Best Displacement Motor Yacht at The World Superyacht Awards 2013, and won five awards at the The ShowBoats Design Awards 2013.

Mogambo was spotted in the early hours of this morning alongside a smaller $20 million yacht, Power Play, known to support the main vessel.

She has docked in Greenock frequently in recent months.