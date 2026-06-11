Islay’s first rum distillery has won one of the highest honours in the global spirits industry after taking home a prestigious Double Gold medal at the 2026 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
The Original Islay Rum Barrel Aged, produced by The Islay Spirits Company at its Port Ellen distillery, received the award after achieving a score of 98 points in the competition’s blind tasting process.
A Double Gold medal is awarded only when every member of the judging panel unanimously rates a spirit as gold standard.
The accolade marks another milestone for the distillery, which opened in 2022 and became the first producer to distil rum on the island, better known internationally for its whisky industry.
The Barrel Aged expression is matured in oak casks that previously held peated Islay single malt whisky, a process the company says helps connect the spirit to the island’s distilling heritage.
Head distiller and distillery manager Ben Inglis said the award was recognition of the team’s efforts to create a rum shaped by Islay’s environment and traditions.
He said: “Our Barrel Aged rum is an expression I’m particularly proud of. Maturing the spirit in casks that once held peated Islay single malt was a deliberate choice to root our rum in the island’s rich heritage.
“To have that recognised with a Double Gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a real validation of what we set out to achieve.”
The distillery was established after the former Old Lemonade Factory in Port Ellen was acquired in 2017 by father-and-son team Brian and Andrew Crook, owners of The Vintage Malt Whisky Company.
Together with Mr Inglis and Brian’s daughter Caroline James, they transformed the building into a rum distillery.
Since launching its first products, the company has collected a number of industry awards, including a Gold medal at the International Wine & Spirit Competition in 2025 and Scottish Rum Producer of the Year at the Scottish Rum Awards.
Mrs James, co-founder of The Islay Spirits Company, said the latest success demonstrated that Scottish rum was gaining international recognition.
She said: “A Scottish rum winning Double Gold at San Francisco is a significant moment, and not just for us.
“It’s a statement that premium Scottish rum has arrived on the world stage and showcases that Islay’s reputation for craftsmanship extends beyond whisky.”
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