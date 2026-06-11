A Double Gold medal is awarded only when every member of the judging panel unanimously rates a spirit as gold standard.

The Original Islay Rum Barrel Aged, produced by The Islay Spirits Company at its Port Ellen distillery, received the award after achieving a score of 98 points in the competition’s blind tasting process.

The Islay Rum Distillery in Port Ellen, where the award-winning Original Islay Rum is produced.

The Islay Rum Distillery in Port Ellen, where the award-winning Original Islay Rum is produced.

The accolade marks another milestone for the distillery, which opened in 2022 and became the first producer to distil rum on the island, better known internationally for its whisky industry.

The Barrel Aged expression is matured in oak casks that previously held peated Islay single malt whisky, a process the company says helps connect the spirit to the island’s distilling heritage.

Head distiller and distillery manager Ben Inglis said the award was recognition of the team’s efforts to create a rum shaped by Islay’s environment and traditions.

He said: “Our Barrel Aged rum is an expression I’m particularly proud of. Maturing the spirit in casks that once held peated Islay single malt was a deliberate choice to root our rum in the island’s rich heritage.

“To have that recognised with a Double Gold in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a real validation of what we set out to achieve.”