One of Campbeltown’s most prominent vacant buildings has been put up for sale with an asking price of £299,000.
The former White Hart Hotel is being marketed by Dunoon Property as offering “huge potential” despite requiring “considerable upgrading”.
The listing describes the property as a former hotel, bar, restaurant and function suite with 19 bedrooms, occupying a prime town centre position.
According to the sales particulars, the property could be restored as a hotel or considered for residential redevelopment, subject to the necessary planning consents.
The estate agent states: “Huge potential to reinstate to its former glory or has further development as a flatted development subject to the required consents.”
The particulars also note the building has “mostly new windows” but requires significant upgrading throughout.
The White Hart has stood empty for several years and has been the focus of ongoing concern over its deteriorating condition.
In December, a pane of glass fell from the top floor of the building onto a parked car on the Castlehill side of the corner building, narrowly missing two women who were walking with young children.
In May, another parked car, this time on Argyll Street, was damaged after a slate fell from the roof of the former hotel.
Last month, Argyll and Bute Council’s Building Standards team instructed that emergency roof works be carried out.
The latest incidents follow action taken by Argyll and Bute Council in 2023 after concerns were raised about the condition of the property. Protective barriers were erected and a Dangerous Buildings Notice was served following reports of loose masonry and concerns for public safety.
While some barriers were later removed following improvement works, concerns about the building’s condition have continued.
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