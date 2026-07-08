Whiting Bay Hall committee and Whiting Bay Memories group will be hosting a weekend of exhibitions at the village hall to celebrate and commemorate the hall’s 100th anniversary.
The celebrations will begin with a short ceremony on Saturday July 11, at 11am, and the exhibition will be available for visitors throughout the weekend and on Monday.
Among the exhibits will be photographs, documents and ephemera that tell the story of the village hall from the initial idea to the present day, featuring the people who made it happen, and the official opening in 1926.
Another exhibit will document the many events that took place in the hall over the last century, including over 50-years of drama events, musical performances and dances.
At the heart of the exhibition will be an impressive banner featuring 100 Stitched Stories for each of the100 years of the hall. The banner will feature 100 stitched panels, each one featuring activities and events that have taken place in the hall over the last century. The creation of the banner is the culmination of two-years of work by talented stitchers and weavers from the village and from across the island.
Another attraction will be large village maps from 1926 and 2026 that will allow visitors to compare and see how the village has changed over the last 100 years.
Each decade from 1930 to present will have its own unique and dedicated display outlining both the fascinating history and living memories of each era.
In addition to the larger displays and exhibitions, will be a number of interesting historic items and games from ‘back in the day’ to play.
A spokesperson from Whiting Bay Memories group said: “Please come along and enjoy this exhibition - it’s new, there are things to see and things to do, and it will be very different from previous exhibitions.
“The exhibition is also an important opportunity to help raise funds for the next 100 years of the hall with the option to purchase a souvenir picture of the village hall donated by artist James Taylor. Embedded into this beautiful artwork are the fingerprints of the Memories group and the hall committee. A wonderful poem by the artist comes with the picture - which would make an excellent gift for anyone with special memories of the hall.”
Further information about the activities and exhibitions, and a comprehensive history of the hall and village, can be found at Whiting Bay Memories’ website at whiting-bay-memories.com
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