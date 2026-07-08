The celebrations will begin with a short ceremony on Saturday July 11, at 11am, and the exhibition will be available for visitors throughout the weekend and on Monday.

Among the exhibits will be photographs, documents and ephemera that tell the story of the village hall from the initial idea to the present day, featuring the people who made it happen, and the official opening in 1926.

Another exhibit will document the many events that took place in the hall over the last century, including over 50-years of drama events, musical performances and dances.

At the heart of the exhibition will be an impressive banner featuring 100 Stitched Stories for each of the100 years of the hall. The banner will feature 100 stitched panels, each one featuring activities and events that have taken place in the hall over the last century. The creation of the banner is the culmination of two-years of work by talented stitchers and weavers from the village and from across the island.

Another attraction will be large village maps from 1926 and 2026 that will allow visitors to compare and see how the village has changed over the last 100 years.