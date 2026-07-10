This evening (Friday July 10), from 5pm to 10pm, will be the family fun day that includes a barbecue, bar, tombola, raffles, bouncy castle, food stalls and games.

At 12.30pm on Saturday will be the crowning of the Bay Queen before the putting competition at 1pm and the bowling competition at 2.30pm. The Bay Queen crowning and parade will take place at the jetty where a piper will lead the procession.

The popular sand sculpture competition on Sunday starts at 3.30pm and the family fun quizz at Whiting Bay Golf Club will take place at 6.30pm.

Also at 3.30pm on Monday will be the COAST seashore scramble, and at 6.30pm will be the car treasure hunt.

All of the funds raised during the fun weekend go towards village improvements and its upkeep.