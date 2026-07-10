There has been widespread condemnation from councillors and members of the public after a spate of "mindless vandalism" saw a series of benches destroyed in Inveraray.
Between the evening of June 30 and the early hours of July 1, three benches along the Newton Front, overlooking Loch Fyne, were smashed and thrown onto the beach.
Two of the privately owned benches were completely destroyed, while the third suffered extensive damage.
Inveraray resident John MacKay visited the scene the following day and estimated that the damage could cost more than £1,000 to repair and replace.
He said: "This was just a piece of completely mindless vandalism."
The incident has also drawn criticism from all three of Mid Argyll’s Argyll and Bute Council representatives.
Provost Dougie Philand said: "I have to say I’m really concerned that people get kicks from vandalising street furniture. It is totally unfair on those who have worked hard on behalf of the community to provide amenities like this."
Describing the vandals’ actions as "disturbed", Councillor Garret Corner urged anyone with information about those responsible to come forward to help ensure the victims receive compensation.
Echoing the sentiments of her colleagues, fellow councillor and Depute Provost Jan Brown labelled the incident "really disappointing", noting how empty the street looked following the removal of the benches.
The Advertiser understands the incident has been reported to the Police.
Police Scotland have yet to confirm any record of the incident.
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