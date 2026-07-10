ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Search For Jobs at HiJobs
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Councillors' column - Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll, July 11 2026

Councillors' column - Dougie Philand, Mid Argyll, July 11 2026

Jul 10, 2026
Councillor calls for ferry service improvements for island communities

Councillor calls for ferry service improvements for island communities

Jul 10, 2026
Plans lodged for 12 houses and 12 flats on Mull

Plans lodged for 12 houses and 12 flats on Mull

Jul 10, 2026
Islay student honoured for dedication to children

Islay student honoured for dedication to children

Jul 9, 2026

Matthew Young

Argyllshire Advertiser - From our files - Friday July 10

Argyllshire Advertiser - From our files - Friday July 10

Jul 10, 2026
Community Shop seeks public views on future growth and second store

Community Shop seeks public views on future growth and second store

Jul 9, 2026
Mid Argyll Camera Club exhibition supports Dochas Carers Centre

Mid Argyll Camera Club exhibition supports Dochas Carers Centre

Jul 9, 2026
Ardrishaig grant scheme to focus on regeneration and development

Ardrishaig grant scheme to focus on regeneration and development

Jul 9, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Intercity Bus and Coach Driver - Oban - Ember
ObanOban£16.50 to £17.90 per hour£16.50 to £17.90 per hour
Team members needed in small biscuit manufacturer in Tobermory, Mull. Accommodation available. - The Island Bakery
Isle of Mull, TobermoryIsle of Mull, Tobermory£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Facilities Assistant - Catering - NAY17472 - North Ayrshire Council
Isle of ArranIsle of Arran£13.52 per hour£13.52 per hour
Apprentice HGV Mechanic - Ferguson Transport & Shipping
Fort WilliamFort WilliamSalary On ApplicationSalary On Application
Cleaner - ARB18328 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6LUPA28 6LU£26,353 to £26,623 per annum£26,353 to £26,623 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today