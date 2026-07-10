Between the evening of June 30 and the early hours of July 1, three benches along the Newton Front, overlooking Loch Fyne, were smashed and thrown onto the beach.

Two of the privately owned benches were completely destroyed, while the third suffered extensive damage.

Inveraray resident John MacKay visited the scene the following day and estimated that the damage could cost more than £1,000 to repair and replace.

He said: "This was just a piece of completely mindless vandalism."