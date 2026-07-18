Members of the public were once again being urged to be vigilant last week as wildfire warnings were issued across the area.
Temperatures reached 28C around Fort William on Wednesday July 15 with a very dry weather forecast for the rest of the week.
The warning brought back memories of 2023 when the area suffered a week of wildfires across Moidart and Treslaig.
Scottish Fire & Rescue Service’s wildfire tactical adviser, Kevin Dingwall, urged people outdoors enjoying the weather to take "simple steps" to prevent fires from starting.
He said: "Hot, dry conditions increase the risk of wildfire across Scotland. Even if a warning is not in place where you live, we ask everyone to stay vigilant.
"Wildfires can destroy property, landscapes and wildlife. That’s why it’s so important that everyone takes extra care during these conditions.
"Avoid lighting outdoor fires or barbecues in affected areas, and remember that a single spark can cause significant damage. There is no such thing as a harmless fire.
"You can help by sharing wildfire warnings with your family, friends, and any visitors."
Scottish Land & Estates (SLE) also urged the public to follow emergency warnings after firefighters tackled a large wildfire near Ryvoan Bothy in the Cairngorms National Park.
The incident came following the issuing of a Wildfire Danger Assessment which warned of a "very high" wildfire risk across the central highlands.
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