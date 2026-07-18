The warning brought back memories of 2023 when the area suffered a week of wildfires across Moidart and Treslaig.

Temperatures reached 28C around Fort William on Wednesday July 15 with a very dry weather forecast for the rest of the week.

Scottish Fire & Rescue Service’s wildfire tactical adviser, Kevin Dingwall, urged people outdoors enjoying the weather to take "simple steps" to prevent fires from starting.

He said: "Hot, dry conditions increase the risk of wildfire across Scotland. Even if a warning is not in place where you live, we ask everyone to stay vigilant.

"Wildfires can destroy property, landscapes and wildlife. That’s why it’s so important that everyone takes extra care during these conditions.

"Avoid lighting outdoor fires or barbecues in affected areas, and remember that a single spark can cause significant damage. There is no such thing as a harmless fire.

"You can help by sharing wildfire warnings with your family, friends, and any visitors."