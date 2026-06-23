Man charged

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour following an incident in Campbeltown during the early hours of Tuesday June 16.

Crash appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses after a white Fiat Ducato van crashed into a wall on Victoria Terrace, Witchburn Road, Campbeltown, at around 9.20pm on Saturday June 20.

The driver left the scene before police arrived, but a 39-year-old man was later traced nearby. He was arrested and charged with several road traffic offences, including failing to identify the driver, failing to provide a breath specimen, failing to report an accident, driving while unfit, and threatening or abusive behaviour.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the van being driven before the collision, witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101 or using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website, quoting crime reference CR/0271074/26.

Woman warned

A 19-year-old woman has been issued with a recorded police warning for assault following an incident in Burnside Square, Campbeltown, during the early hours of Sunday June 21.