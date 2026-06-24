The assault was reported to police on Thursday, 18 June, and following further enquiries, is believed to have occurred around 5.30pm on Friday, 15 May, at Dunollie Woods, Oban.

The two suspects are described as:

Male, Middle Eastern appearance, around 6ft tall, around 40-years-old, medium build, clean shaven, wearing a red baseball cap and black leather jacket

Male, Middle Eastern appearance, around 5ft 2in tall, around 40-years-old, larger build, clean shaven, wearing a black tracksuit

Detective Inspector Karen MacLennan said: “Following initial enquiries we now have more information and are appealing to the public for help.

“Anyone who has even the slightest piece of information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch. Local policing officers have been carrying out additional patrols in the area and engaging with people. If you have any concerns or information, please speak to them.

“Anyone who may have captured men matching this description on dash cam or CCTV footage is also asked to contact us.

“I am aware of online commentary relating to this incident and I would like to directly address that with the information provided to us and clarified in this witness appeal as we continue our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0006 of 18 June, 2026.

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.