Car Damaged

The front passenger window of a black Vauxhall Astra has been damaged between 12pm on Saturday August 1 and 9am on Monday August 3, whilst the vehicle was parked on Rhuvall Road, Oban.

Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0343462/26.

Threatening and Abusive Behaviour, driving whilst unfit and assaulting an officer

On the evening of Tuesday August 4 a 34 year old female was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour near the A828 at Benderloch following reports of a vehicle being driven erratically.

The female was conveyed to Oban Polie Station and was subsequently cautioned and charged with the original offence, three times for assault of an officer, failing to provide details of the driver to Police and driving whilst unfit.

Another 34 year old female was arrested and charged with obstructing officers in the execution of their duty and resisting officers in the execution of their duty. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Threatening and Abusive Behaviour

During the early hours of Saturday August 8, a 33 year old male was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards staff at a takeaway premises in Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.