Oban police made numerous arrests in the first week of August for threatening and abusive behaviour, with some being towards officers, including one incident involving racial abuse.
Car Damaged
The front passenger window of a black Vauxhall Astra has been damaged between 12pm on Saturday August 1 and 9am on Monday August 3, whilst the vehicle was parked on Rhuvall Road, Oban.
Police are appealing for witnesses. If you have any information, please phone us on 101, anonymously through Crimestoppers (online or by phone: 0800 555 111) or email us using the ‘Contact Us’ form on Police Scotland’s website. Please quote Crime Reference number CR/0343462/26.
Threatening and Abusive Behaviour, driving whilst unfit and assaulting an officer
On the evening of Tuesday August 4 a 34 year old female was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour near the A828 at Benderloch following reports of a vehicle being driven erratically.
The female was conveyed to Oban Polie Station and was subsequently cautioned and charged with the original offence, three times for assault of an officer, failing to provide details of the driver to Police and driving whilst unfit.
Another 34 year old female was arrested and charged with obstructing officers in the execution of their duty and resisting officers in the execution of their duty. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Threatening and Abusive Behaviour
During the early hours of Saturday August 8, a 33 year old male was arrested for Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards staff at a takeaway premises in Oban. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
Possession of controlled drugs
On the morning of Friday August 7, Police executed a warrant at an address in Oban. A 43 year old male was issued recorded police warnings for possession of cannabis, buprenorphine and tramadol.
Careless driving
A 48 year old male driver was issued with an endorsable conditional officer for careless driving on the A82 near Bridge of Orchy on the morning of Wednesday August 5.
Racism towards police
On the evening of Friday August 7 a 34 year old female was arrested at an address in Oban for Racially Aggravated Threatening and Abusive Behaviour towards Police. The circumstances will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.
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