Empowering women was the motivation behind an organised walk in Oban on Saturday.
More than 20 women met up to walk the Dunollie Woods trail in a show of strength following an alleged serious sexual assault in the area last month.
The assault was reported to police on Thursday June 18, and following further enquiries, is believed to have been carried out by two males of Middle Eastern origin around 5.30pm on Friday May 15. Police are still searching for the suspects.
Following the reports, many women in Oban say they feel unsafe going out alone.
"I used to walk my dog down there every day," said one woman, "now I am too scared to."
Another told us how she would not let her teenage daughter go down the track anymore, and felt worried every time she went out alone.
Similar feelings were felt last year, when an alleged violent rape was reported on George Street in Oban, right in the middle of the busiest street in town.
"That showed it can happen anywhere, any time," said another woman, "and this latest attack proves that yet again."
"It’s not all men, but it’s always a man," she continued, highlighting the ever-present danger of male violence against women.
"This is nothing to do with skin color, religion or nationality" said another, "it is to do with men."
The attending women reported being subject to cat calling and sexual abuse from as young as age 14.
Approximately 98 per cent of adults prosecuted for sexual offences in the UK are men, and it is a problem which this highly public incident has thrust into the local discourse.
Phrases like "I know him, he wouldn’t do that," or "he’s just a young lad, don’t ruin his life," were reported by women on the walk as rebuttals to reports of sexual violence they have either made themselves or supported other women through.
It is a problem of patriarchal origin, "we need to educate our men and boys to not support this kind of behaviour," one woman said.
As the women strolled through the woods, passing tourists and locals enjoying the summer sun, a sense of togetherness and support was obvious.
But even still, those worries will never fully leave as long as the problem of male violence persists.
The group has decided to come together on a regular basis and repeat their walk, to support one another and show they are not alone. Keep an eye on social media for information on future women’s walks.
Police are still searching for the two suspects in relation to the May 15 incident. The first is described as: male, of Middle Eastern appearance, around 6ft tall, around 40-years-old, of medium build, clean shaven, wearing a red baseball cap and black leather jacket.
The second man is also of Middle Eastern appearance, around 5ft 2in tall, around 40-years-old, with a larger build, clean shaven, and wearing a black tracksuit.
Local officers have been carrying out additional patrols in the area since and are keen to speak with anyone with “even the slightest piece of information”.
Detective Inspector Karen MacLennan said: “I am aware of online commentary relating to this incident and I would like to directly address that with the information provided to us and clarified in this witness appeal as we continue our investigation.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 0006 of 18 June, 2026.
Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.
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