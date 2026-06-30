More than 20 women met up to walk the Dunollie Woods trail in a show of strength following an alleged serious sexual assault in the area last month.

The assault was reported to police on Thursday June 18, and following further enquiries, is believed to have been carried out by two males of Middle Eastern origin around 5.30pm on Friday May 15. Police are still searching for the suspects.

Following the reports, many women in Oban say they feel unsafe going out alone.

"I used to walk my dog down there every day," said one woman, "now I am too scared to."

Another told us how she would not let her teenage daughter go down the track anymore, and felt worried every time she went out alone.

Similar feelings were felt last year, when an alleged violent rape was reported on George Street in Oban, right in the middle of the busiest street in town.

"That showed it can happen anywhere, any time," said another woman, "and this latest attack proves that yet again."

"It’s not all men, but it’s always a man," she continued, highlighting the ever-present danger of male violence against women.

"This is nothing to do with skin color, religion or nationality" said another, "it is to do with men."

The attending women reported being subject to cat calling and sexual abuse from as young as age 14.

Approximately 98 per cent of adults prosecuted for sexual offences in the UK are men, and it is a problem which this highly public incident has thrust into the local discourse.