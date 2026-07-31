Work has started on Tarbert Harbour’s major new £2.2m marina slipway project.
A £1.6m contract has been awarded to Charles Brand of Northern Ireland, following a competitive tendering process, to construct the slipway and increase the parking area and hard standing space for boats out of the water.
Details were announced this week as the development started, including plans for the creation of a community water sports and activity hub building and kayak pontoon, to complement the new slipway.
The aim is to provide better recreational access to the water for families and individuals of all ages and abilities, creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for the whole community, as well as skills and training opportunities.
Post construction of both projects, three new full-time jobs will be created within Tarbert Harbour Authority, plus apprenticeship opportunities.
Funding has been provided by the not-for-profit trust port Tarbert (Loch Fyne) Harbour Authority (THA) with support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Crown Estates Scotland via Argyll and Bute Council, and Skipness Community Trust.
Darren Mair, senior port manager and harbour master at THA, said it was “exciting times” for the harbour with the project marking a “major development in the regeneration of the village”.
“This is a significant legacy-building investment,” he said, “which will strengthen the image, appeal and competitiveness of Tarbert as not only a base for owners to keep their vessels in a sheltered harbour, but also to re-ignite Tarbert’s heritage as a place of boat repair and maintenance.
“Upon completion, the marina slipway project and hard standing extension will be a gamechanger in attracting new visitors, serving as a driver for the local economy and augmenting Tarbert’s position as a world-class sailors’ paradise.
“As a trust port, myself and the dedicated and hardworking THA team have been tirelessly focussed on delivering improvements to the facilities and services in and around the village. “I am particularly excited about the opportunity to create new full-time jobs within THA, especially apprenticeships, while expanding skills development and training opportunities for our younger residents.
“Boat building and vessel repair are valuable skills for any coastal community, and it is essential that we do all we can to preserve and pass these skills on to future generations.”
He added that the marina would be open for business as usual during the development, which is due to be completed by March 5 2027.
The project will comprise a modern and environmentally friendly watercraft recovery slipway with vessel wash-down facility, while the car park will be extended by 30 new spaces.
The marina slipway project is one of a number of significant infrastructure investments to be committed to Tarbert over the last 18 months by THA and once complete, will provide a much-desired, safe and modern service to lift leisure and small commercial craft up to 25 tonnes displacement, all year round.
The facility will offer winter hard standing for vessels, with packages including vessel washing, antifouling, engine servicing, rigging and other forms of boat maintenance to provide convenience for customers.
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