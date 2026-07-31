A £1.6m contract has been awarded to Charles Brand of Northern Ireland, following a competitive tendering process, to construct the slipway and increase the parking area and hard standing space for boats out of the water.

Details were announced this week as the development started, including plans for the creation of a community water sports and activity hub building and kayak pontoon, to complement the new slipway.

The aim is to provide better recreational access to the water for families and individuals of all ages and abilities, creating a more inclusive and welcoming environment for the whole community, as well as skills and training opportunities.

Post construction of both projects, three new full-time jobs will be created within Tarbert Harbour Authority, plus apprenticeship opportunities.

Funding has been provided by the not-for-profit trust port Tarbert (Loch Fyne) Harbour Authority (THA) with support from Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Crown Estates Scotland via Argyll and Bute Council, and Skipness Community Trust.