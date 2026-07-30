Inveraray and District Pipe Band have been crowned the 2026 Scottish Pipe Band Champions at Levengrove Park in Dumbarton.
Nine Grade One competitors battled it out on the sun-drenched park on Saturday July 25, with Inveraray claiming top spot in the overall category and second place in the medley contest.
The victory marks yet another Grade One Scottish title for Inveraray, with the band having previously won the prize in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2024.
The four-time world champions, led by Pipe Major Stuart Liddell, will be hoping to carry their form into the World Piping Championships, which take place on Glasgow Green on August 14 and 15.
Inveraray have previously claimed the world prize in 2019, 2021, 2024 and 2025.
Mid Argyll Pipe Band was also in attendance at the event, putting in a strong performance in the Grade Four A contest to finish eighth out of 13 competitors.
The tournament was the final opportunity for the band to catch up with the Chicago Stockyard Kilty Pipe Band, which performed with the Mid Argyll pipers at the Inveraray Highland Games earlier this month.
In the spirit of friendship, the US-based band, who are on tour for their 105th anniversary, presented the Mid Argyll group with a commemorative medal featuring the Buchanan tartan, synonymous with the Chicago pipers.
In the Grade Two contest, Oban Pipe Band finished 13th out of 15 groups in the medley category.
Oban High School took 7th out of nine in Novice A and 11th out of 15 in Novice B.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.