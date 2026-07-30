Nine Grade One competitors battled it out on the sun-drenched park on Saturday July 25, with Inveraray claiming top spot in the overall category and second place in the medley contest.

The victory marks yet another Grade One Scottish title for Inveraray, with the band having previously won the prize in 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2024.

The four-time world champions, led by Pipe Major Stuart Liddell, will be hoping to carry their form into the World Piping Championships, which take place on Glasgow Green on August 14 and 15.

Inveraray have previously claimed the world prize in 2019, 2021, 2024 and 2025.