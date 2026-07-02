A Machrihanish man whose World Cup birthday wish captured national attention has reflected on an “unforgettable journey” following Scotland across the United States – saying the experience was about far more than football.
Ewen MacDonald, who owns and runs Machrihanish Holiday Park with his partner Ian Aitken, travelled thousands of miles to support Steve Clarke’s side at the tournament, where Scotland’s campaign ended with a 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Miami after earlier matches against Haiti and Morocco.
While the result was disappointing, Ewen says the memories made with family and friends will last a lifetime.
Originally from Lochgilphead, Ewen described his World Cup journey as “decades in the making”, with his love of following Scotland beginning with his dad, Iain, who took him to Euro 1996 in Birmingham to celebrate his 14th birthday.
“That maybe lulled me into a false sense of security,” said Ewen. “It’s the only time in the last 30 years I’ve seen Scotland win at the finals of an international tournament, when we beat Switzerland 1-0.”
Two years later, the father and son travelled to France for the 1998 World Cup, where Scotland’s 3-0 defeat to Morocco on Ewen’s 16th birthday ended the national side’s hopes.
The tradition continued at Euro 2024 in Germany, where Ewen and his dad, joined this time by Ian, were reunited with Bavarian friends they first met through Mid Argyll Round Table after Argyll and Bute Council established a twinning link with the council in Amberg.
This summer’s adventure began in Lochgilphead, where Ewen watched Scotland’s opening win over Haiti with his father and their friend Stuart Johnstone before flying to New York with Ian just hours later.
There, the couple embraced the city, attending a New York Yankees baseball game in kilts.
“We’d never been to New York before but found the people to be warm, welcoming and so friendly,” said Ewen, adding: “The kilts and Yankees hats might have helped!”
Boston was next, where the Tartan Army transformed the city into a sea of Scotland shirts.
The pair met up with friends from across the world, including Ian’s university friend Ross, who travelled from Sydney with his son Findlay, Ewen’s lifelong friend Fraser Johnston from Mid Argyll, and old friend Grant, who was celebrating his 50th birthday.
“Apparently we drank Boston dry, but we wouldn’t know anything about that!” Ewen quipped.
There was also an unexpected reunion at Scotland’s match against Morocco at the 65,000-capacity Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots.
“In what was an unbelievable coincidence, sitting directly behind us were long-serving members of the Mid Argyll Tartan Army, Alistair and Ali Baker, along with Malcolm MacDonald from West Loch Shores Holiday Park,” said Ewen. “It was unbelievable!”
On his 44th birthday, Ewen joined thousands of Scotland supporters marching along Miami’s Ocean Drive before being interviewed by BBC Scotland, with his story becoming the broadcaster’s most-read article that day.
Among those sharing the occasion were fellow Lochgilphead native Fergus Walker, now resident in Campbeltown, and Robert Baxter and his sons Jamie and Kai, who are from Lochgilphead but are long-standing customers at Machrihanish Holiday Park.
The final group match against Brazil brought Scotland’s World Cup dream to an end, but Ewen says the atmosphere inside the home of the Miami Dolphins was something he will never forget.
“When we arrived at our seats, we quickly realised we were vastly outnumbered,” he said. “It was a sea of yellow, but although we lost, the Brazilian fans embraced us.”
Reflecting on the trip, Ewen said it was the people he met along the way who made it truly special.
“From Lochgilphead to Campbeltown, friends and family made this,” he said. “Unfortunately, not all of our friends are still with us or could manage this trip, which was tough, but we sang even louder for them and felt they were with us throughout.
“It has been an unforgettable journey. Football is more than the score – it’s who you share it with.”
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.