Ewen MacDonald, who owns and runs Machrihanish Holiday Park with his partner Ian Aitken, travelled thousands of miles to support Steve Clarke’s side at the tournament, where Scotland’s campaign ended with a 3-0 defeat to Brazil in Miami after earlier matches against Haiti and Morocco.

While the result was disappointing, Ewen says the memories made with family and friends will last a lifetime.

Originally from Lochgilphead, Ewen described his World Cup journey as “decades in the making”, with his love of following Scotland beginning with his dad, Iain, who took him to Euro 1996 in Birmingham to celebrate his 14th birthday.

“That maybe lulled me into a false sense of security,” said Ewen. “It’s the only time in the last 30 years I’ve seen Scotland win at the finals of an international tournament, when we beat Switzerland 1-0.”