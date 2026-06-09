Located near Blackwaterfoot, the Preaching Cave has had several functions over the last few centuries, including being used as a church and as a parish school.

Historically, the cave acted as a meeting place for sermons between the 17th and 19th centuries and during the Disruption of 1843 – a massive schism in the Church of Scotland – when locals attend services at the cave rather than attend the parish church.

Worshippers of all faiths, and none, attended the contemporary service, with a spokesperson from St Margaret’s Scottish Episcopal Church in Whiting Bay saying: “Everyone at St Margaret’s Scottish Episcopal Church would like to offer our sincere thanks to all who joined us at Preacher’s Cave for the Arran Churches Together service, and especially to Reverend Doctor Knowledge Zinduru and all those from churches across Arran whose contributions, encouragement and participation helped make the day possible.

“We could not have asked for a more wonderful afternoon.”

Reverend Mark Batchelor added: “What a joy it was to celebrate Pentecost together in the Preacher’s Cave as a congregation including so many churches across the island. My thanks go out to all who worked so hard to make the service happen, all who were involved, all who invited others to come, but most of all to all those who attended and made this such a wonderful act of worship in a special and significant place."

Another attendee told the Banner: “As we look back on the day, what remains is a simple sense of thankfulness: thankfulness for those who came, for those who took part, and for the opportunity to gather together in friendship, remembrance and faith.”

Preacher’s Cave is situated along the coastline roughly one mile south of Blackwaterfoot. It is easily accessible from the nearby roadside car park and can be distinguished by its soot-blackened roof from centuries of sustained use.