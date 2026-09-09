Brian Hossack, head of content at Wyvex Media Ltd – publisher of The Oban Times, The Lochaber Times, Campbeltown Courier, Argyllshire Advertiser and Arran Banner – passed away on August 20 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. He was 51.
Brian’s wife Amanda said that her “incredible, brilliant and courageous husband passed away surrounded by love as he fought until the very end,” and that “it was the privilege of her life to have been by his side and to have shared 20 wonderful years with Brian”.
Brian was born in Cardonald in 1975 and attended Hillington Primary School before continuing his education at Penilee Secondary.
A passionate football fan, he had enough ability to turn professional and, in his brief career, played for Kilmarnock.
However, in typically self-effacing language, Brian would tell you he “wisnae good enough” to make the big time and that his flair for writing allowed him to change careers to journalism and not, in his own words, “kid myself I was going to make it as a footballer”.
Brian’s career as a journalist began at the Ayr Advertiser series of weekly newspapers at the turn of the millennium, where his skill as a writer who could get to the very heart of a story and tell that story in an engaging way, soon saw him rise through the ranks until he was promoted to become editor of one of Scotland’s oldest daily newspapers, the Greenock Telegraph, a position he held for more than 10 years.
During Brian’s tenure at “the Tele”, the paper won multiple awards and earned a reputation for campaigning for its community on subjects as diverse as childhood cancer and animal cruelty.
Brian himself was named Editor of the Year in 2016 by parent company Newsquest – a remarkable achievement given Newsquest publishes hundreds of titles across the UK.
It was therefore a considerable coup for Wyvex Media when Brian joined the business in May 2023, initially as head of online content before assuming responsibility for both print and online news as the head of content in 2025.
Former Wyvex Media director Keith McIntyre said: “I worked with Brian during his time at the Greenock Telegraph and saw up close just how brilliant an editor he was.
“Not only was he a fantastic journalist, but he was superb at developing and mentoring young talent. We were over the moon when he joined us three years ago.
“Brian brought his trademark drive, creativity and news sense to his role and helped transform our editorial operation with the launch of our website, West Coast Today, in 2024. He did all this despite his devastating cancer diagnosis a few months after joining the company.”
Brian tackled his cancer with all the humanity, strength and courage that he brought to his role as editor – his sheer bloody-mindedness to not give in to the disease would see him working on stories while undergoing chemotherapy and experiencing all the horrible side effects that came with the treatment.
Throughout even the darkest times he never lost his positivity, his passion nor his sense of humour.
Alister Bennett, managing director of Wyvex Media, paid tribute to Brian, saying: “We will be forever grateful to Brian for the dignified and professional way he approached his work while facing the debilitating impact of surgery and chemotherapy.
“He was the bravest of the brave, an exceptional journalist and colleague, but, much more importantly, an exceptional human being. He will be badly missed. Our thoughts are with Brian’s wife Amanda, his parents, Jim and Linda, as well as all his family and friends.”
Howard and Joan Bennett, owners of Wyvex Media, added: “Brian was the very bravest of men. We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of his death. He was an outstanding and gifted journalist with an ever-present witty sense of humour.
"We held him in the very highest regard and with tremendous respect. We shall miss him so very much. We send our heartfelt sympathy to his wife Amanda and to his parents.”
Brian’s funeral will take place on Saturday September 19 at The Hurlet Crematorium, Glasgow Road, Glasgow, at 10am, then on to the Crookston Hotel, Crookston Road, Glasgow, for food and refreshments. All most welcome.
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