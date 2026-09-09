Brian’s wife Amanda said that her “incredible, brilliant and courageous husband passed away surrounded by love as he fought until the very end,” and that “it was the privilege of her life to have been by his side and to have shared 20 wonderful years with Brian”.



Brian was born in Cardonald in 1975 and attended Hillington Primary School before continuing his education at Penilee Secondary.



A passionate football fan, he had enough ability to turn professional and, in his brief career, played for Kilmarnock.

However, in typically self-effacing language, Brian would tell you he “wisnae good enough” to make the big time and that his flair for writing allowed him to change careers to journalism and not, in his own words, “kid myself I was going to make it as a footballer”.



Brian’s career as a journalist began at the Ayr Advertiser series of weekly newspapers at the turn of the millennium, where his skill as a writer who could get to the very heart of a story and tell that story in an engaging way, soon saw him rise through the ranks until he was promoted to become editor of one of Scotland’s oldest daily newspapers, the Greenock Telegraph, a position he held for more than 10 years.



During Brian’s tenure at “the Tele”, the paper won multiple awards and earned a reputation for campaigning for its community on subjects as diverse as childhood cancer and animal cruelty.



Brian himself was named Editor of the Year in 2016 by parent company Newsquest – a remarkable achievement given Newsquest publishes hundreds of titles across the UK.



It was therefore a considerable coup for Wyvex Media when Brian joined the business in May 2023, initially as head of online content before assuming responsibility for both print and online news as the head of content in 2025.