Residents at Kintyre Care Centre are celebrating the benefits of their intergenerational activities, which continue to bring together people of all ages from across the community.
Regular visits from pre-school children, school pupils and youth groups give residents the opportunity to enjoy shared experiences through games, arts and crafts, music and storytelling.
The programme includes regular visits from local nurseries, with children and residents coming together to play games, share stories, take part in arts and crafts and sing songs.
The care centre also hosts a monthly playgroup attended by childminders and the children and babies they care for, which has become a popular event with residents.
Intergenerational links extend beyond the early years, with residents attending cinema trips with pupils from Campbeltown Grammar School and taking part in activities with local youth group Youth Impact during school holidays.
From bingo sessions and sports days to afternoon teas, the activities provide opportunities for residents to connect with younger generations while strengthening links with the wider community.
A spokesperson for Kintyre Care Centre said the activities had become an important part of life at the home, giving residents the chance to build meaningful relationships with younger generations while strengthening links with the wider community.
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