There was hardly a dry eye in the room as members of Lochaber Rotary welcomed an extraordinary young woman whose determination, resilience and passion for helping others has already taken her from Lochaber to the Scottish Parliament, writes Autumn Evans.
Millie Henderson, 20, from Caol, shared her deeply personal journey as a young carer at a recent Rotary business lunch and spoke passionately about the importance of recognising and supporting the hundreds of young people across the region who quietly dedicate their lives to caring for loved ones.
Millie explained that she became a young carer at just six years old, taking on almost around-the-clock responsibility for supporting her Mum.
Looking back, she described primary school as being "her only real respite" – a place where, for a few hours each day, she could simply be a child.
She said that she was "incredibly honoured" to have been invited to share her story.
"It was a privilege to speak about my experiences as a young carer and the opportunities I have had to help raise the profile of young carers across," she added.
Millie’s determination to ensure young carers are seen and heard has already led her to speak at the University of Stirling, the Scottish Parliament and, closer to home, at the Nevis Centre.
Her tireless commitment has also been recognised with a Voluntary Action Lochaber VOSCAR Award for her outstanding contribution to the local community, while she was recently nominated as a "Local Hero" at the Scottish Parliament by local MSP Andrew Baxter.
For Millie, however, the recognition is not about personal achievement – it is about shining a light on the many young carers whose daily efforts often go unnoticed.
"There are over 200 young carers in Lochaber,", she explained.
"They are unpaid and often not seen nor heard. Young carers are still hugely under-recognised, and that is
why I continue to speak up.
"Our young people are the future, and they deserve the support they need - especially when they are balancing their own lives while also caring for a loved one, often leading to missed opportunities."
Young carers are children and young adults aged between 5 and 24 who provide practical or emotional care for a family member or friend affected by illness, disability, mental ill health or addiction.
While many carry out responsibilities well beyond their years, support is available to help ensure they are not facing these challenges alone.
Scotland also provides dedicated support such as the Young Carer Grant, helping eligible young carers access opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.
Millie encourages anyone who identifies as a young carer, or who knows someone in that position, to seek support through Connecting Carers.
She also highlighted that unpaid adult carers across Lochaber can access support through Connecting Carers and Care to Connect at Voluntary Action Lochaber.
At the close of the meeting, Rotary President John Stafford thanked Millie for delivering what many described as one of the most moving and inspiring presentations the Club has heard.
"I have to admire Millie; she has completely blown me away with her talk," he said.
"We have so many amazing young people here in Lochaber who are making a real difference in our communities."
His comments were met with warm applause from Rotary members who praised not only Millie’s courage in sharing such a personal story but also her unwavering commitment to ensuring young carers across Lochaber receive the recognition, understanding and support they deserve.
Millie is about start studying for a degree in Primary Education at the Open University.
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