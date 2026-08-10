Millie Henderson, 20, from Caol, shared her deeply personal journey as a young carer at a recent Rotary business lunch and spoke passionately about the importance of recognising and supporting the hundreds of young people across the region who quietly dedicate their lives to caring for loved ones.

Millie explained that she became a young carer at just six years old, taking on almost around-the-clock responsibility for supporting her Mum.

Looking back, she described primary school as being "her only real respite" – a place where, for a few hours each day, she could simply be a child.

She said that she was "incredibly honoured" to have been invited to share her story.

"It was a privilege to speak about my experiences as a young carer and the opportunities I have had to help raise the profile of young carers across," she added.